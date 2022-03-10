In the midst of a raging war, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss the ongoing situation. However, Kuleba termed his meeting with the Russian leader as "difficult" and underscored that no agreement of ceasefire was reached. "I came here with a humanitarian purpose, to walk out of the meeting with a decision to arrange a humanitarian corridor to and from Mariupol," Kuleba stated as per the Kyiv Independent. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister also expressed his willingness to meet Lavrov again, "if there will prospect to a solution."

Addressing a press conference, Kuleba stated that the situation in the besieged port city of Mariupol, which has been subjected to intensive shelling and damage by Russian forces, is the worst crisis facing Ukraine today. He claimed that during their discussion, Lavrov stated that Russia will continue its aggression until Ukraine fulfils its demands. Kuleba further stated that it was "not easy" to listen to Lavrov, and the military supplies to Ukraine were not discussed in the meeting.

Civilians are being used as "human shields" by Ukrainian 'nationalists': Lavrov

Meanwhile, Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov stated that he discussed with the Ukrainian leader regarding humanitarian matters, particularly what forces are doing to protect civilians. Lavrov also alleged that civilians are being used as "human shields" by "nationalists" in Ukraine. Humanitarian corridors in Ukraine were been discussed, he stated, adding that the routes are being decided by teams from both countries. The Russian Foreign Minister also claimed that Ukrainian nationalists were using the Mariupol hospital as a 'base.'

"We did not attack Ukraine," claims Russian Foreign Minister

According to Lavrov, President Vladimir Putin's strategy is to go ahead as per the plan and the "special military operation" will continue in Ukraine. He also slammed the Western nations for supplying weapons to Ukraine and accused it of "acting dangerously." "We did not attack Ukraine," Lavrov claimed, adding that Russia was under attack and that it needed to defend the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic.

'President Putin didn't refuse to meet Ukrainian President Zelenskyy': Lavrov

He further stated that President Putin has not refused to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but before that, both countries need to make necessary arrangements which are being done in Belarus. "We have made concrete proposals to the Ukrainian side and they have promised to come with the suitable answers." Notably, the face-to-face meeting between both leaders was held in Turkey's Antalya city. This was also the first high-level talk between the top leaders of the two sides ever since the war broke out last month on February 24.

Image: AP