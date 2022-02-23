Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, urged the allies on February 23 to implement further sanctions on Russia right now to prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from escalating the conflict. Kuleba acknowledged the sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom and the European Union yesterday, saying, first crucial steps were taken yesterday, and Ukraine is grateful for them. He further urged nations to put more pressure on Putin.

The Ukrainian foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, wrote on Twitter, 'To stop Putin from further aggression, we call on partners to impose more sanctions on Russia now. First decisive steps were taken yesterday, and we are grateful for them. Now the pressure needs to step up to stop Putin. Hit his economy and cronies. Hit more. Hit hard. Hit now.'

Dmytro Kuleba previously stated that he knows what Russian President Vladimir Putin's long-term goal is, CNN reported. Putin's ultimate purpose, according to Kuleba, is to destroy Ukraine. Putin, Kuleba said, is neither interested in sections of Ukraine nor in preserving control of the entire country, according to CNN.

In a recent development, President Vladimir Putin has stated that Russia's interests and security are non-negotiable, despite reports that more Russian troops are moving closer to Ukraine's borders. Hours after US President Joe Biden warned of "the beginning of a Russian invasion," Putin delivered a video message. He stated that Russia was always open to straight and honest communication.

On the other hand, a number of penalties against Russian interests have been announced by the West. After Russia's upper house of Parliament authorised the President to send soldiers into two districts of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed separatists, Biden stated, "We've cut off Russia's government from Western financing."

Putin had already declared Russia's recognition of the so-called people's republics of Luhansk and Donetsk, sending Russian soldiers into the areas and ripping up a peace agreement with Ukraine. Despite Putin's insistence that he was still open to dialogue, France's Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken cancelled meetings with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

It's unclear whether any Russian forces have crossed the border into Ukraine yet. However, satellite data from the United States has revealed multiple additional military and equipment deployments in western Russia, as well as over 100 vehicles at a Belarusian airfield near the Ukrainian border.

