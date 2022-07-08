Ukraine FM Kuleba Believes Boris Johnson's Exit Will Not Affect UK's Stance Towards Kyiv

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated on Thursday, July 7, that he believes Boris Johnson's resignation as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom will not alter Britain's support for Kyiv. Furthermore, the Ukrainian presidency thanked Boris Johnson for his assistance during the war-torn country's "difficult times."

According to Radio Liberty, FM Kuleba said during a televised speech that, "Undoubtedly, during this war, Boris Johnson showed himself to be a brave person and a person who is not afraid to take risks. At least remember his visit to Kyiv in April. He is such a person that it is very difficult to replace, there will never be a person like him. But I am convinced that whoever becomes the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Britain's policy and support for Ukraine will remain unchanged. And we will cooperate with them and they will provide us with help."

It is pertinent to note that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dialled Boris Johnson on July 7 after he announced his resignation, and according to Kyiv authorities, the Ukrainian leader expressed "sadness" upon hearing the news, AP reported. Since the onset of the war, Zelenskyy and Johnson have developed a close relationship.

"Not only me, but also all of Ukrainian society which sympathises with you a lot," Zelenskyy stated thanking Johnson for the "decisive action" he has taken to help Ukraine.

Boris Johnson resigns as UK PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's tumultuous term came to a conclusion on July 7 after he was forced to resign by a historic party revolt over several ethics scandals. Johnson finally gave up trying to hold onto power after nearly 60 members of his government or almost half the payroll resigned. Even so, the Prime Minister remained adamant that he would serve as an acting leader while the Conservative Party began the process of choosing a replacement.

Johnson announced his resignation in front of the famous 10 Downing Street door, the same location where many of his predecessors gave their own resignation addresses. Even his most ardent supporters have been forced to turn on Johnson in recent months due to a string of scandals. The most recent example was how poorly Downing Street handled Chris Pincher's resignation as Johnson's former deputy chief whip after he was accused of sexual misconduct last week.

Image: AP