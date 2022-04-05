On Tuesday, Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba called for severe sanctions against Russia for the alleged civilian massacre in Bucha by Russian forces. To avert 'new Buchas', he said that countries should stop buying oil, gas and coal from Moscow.

"To avert ‘new Buchas’, impose the mother of all sanctions: stop buying oil, gas, and coal from Russia. Stop financing Putin’s war machine. Russian economy — and its war — would stop in a matter of months. A few months of tightening your belts are worth thousands of saved lives," Kuleba tweeted.

Addressing a press conference in the Polish capital Warsaw, Kuleba said that "half measures are not enough anymore", adding that he has pleaded with Kyiv's partners on behalf of Bucha's victims.

Russia is facing global revulsion and charges of war crimes after the pullout of its forces from the outskirts of the capital Kyiv uncovered streets strewn with civilian corpses.

Kuleba also slammed Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban for his statements after a landslide victory in Sunday's vote about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy being one of the opponents of his victory. He asserted that all European leaders should consider Putin as the only opponent.

Putin has complimented the Moscow-friendly leaders of Serbia and Hungary on winning elections. In a letter sent Monday to Viktor Orban, whose Fidesz party won a landslide victory, Putin said that "despite the difficult international situation, the further development of bilateral partnership fully conforms to the interests of peoples of Russia and Hungary."

Zelenskyy condemns 'genocide' in Bucha; Russia denies

President Zenelskyy has denounced the killing as "genocide" and "war crimes: and United States President said that his Russia counterpart Vladimir Putin was "a war criminal" who should be brought to trial.

However, Russia has decided not to own up to war crimes. Russia’s Defense Ministry said Sunday that “not a single civilian has faced any violent action by the Russian military", and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has described the scenes outside Kyiv as a “stage-managed anti-Russian provocation.”

