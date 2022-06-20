Ukraine FM Kuleba In Talks With McDonald’s To Resume Operations In Country Amid War

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on June 20, said that it is negotiating with the American fast-food chain McDonald’s for the reopening of its restaurants in Ukraine. In a Facebook post, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba informed that the world-renowned fast-food brand, like many other foreign companies, had withdrawn its operation after Russia had launched a full-scale war in Kyiv. But even as the conflict is still ongoing, Kuleba has been negotiating certain terms with the company for it to resume operations in Kyiv.

'There are conditions for recovery of their work': Kuleba

With the onset of a full-scale invasion, said Kuleba, the company McDonald's like many others, suspended restaurants. But Ukraine's Foreign Ministry "is convinced that now there are conditions for the recovery of their work, so we're actively persuading them to return," he said.

Kuleba added that the government established contact with the McDonald's headquarters in the United States. "I want to wish that every Ukrainian parent has been able to hold a small family ritual for a short time and make children happy by going to McDonald's or ordering from it," Ukraine's foreign minister stressed.

"A few weeks ago, we contacted the Ukrainian office and then McDonald's headquarters in the United States,” Kuleba informed in a Facebook post. “We also raised this issue during official talks with the US Government as McDonald's is one of the most famous American brands. The process is moving,” he continued.

The first-ever McDonald’s outlet started operations in Kyiv on 24 May 1997, and since, the brand opened close to 100 restaurants in as many as 25 cities. As Russia launched a brutal war in Ukraine, the Chicago-based McDonald's also withdrew operations from Russia in March. Russia's fast-food service company Sistema PBO, which has been managing the famed American brand's chain recently opened new restaurants under a new brand name: 'Vkusno & tochka' - which translates to "Tasty and that's it."

The American outlet sold all of its nearly 847 restaurants after almost three decades of operation in Russia due to the ongoing conflict. The company also "de-arched" its Russian restaurants at the time of withdrawal, implying that the new owner could not use the company's name, branding, logo or menu.