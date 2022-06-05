Ukraine FM Kuleba Lambasts Macron's 'don't Humiliate Russia' Remark

The comments by French President Emmanuel Macron that "we must not humiliate Russia" has enraged Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba. It is worth mentioning here that Macron has maintained contact with Kremlin and even travelled to Moscow in February in an unsuccessful attempt to stop Russia from invading Ukraine.

Macron stated in an interview to regional newspapers in France published on June 4, "We must not humiliate Russia so that the day when the fighting stops we can build an exit ramp through diplomatic means. I am convinced that it is France's role to be a mediating power."

Ukrainian officials have been quick to reject any suggestions that territory must be surrendered to Russia as part of peace talks. Russia currently controls roughly one-fifth of Ukraine. Kuleba, on June 4 tweeted:

Calls to avoid humiliation of Russia can only humiliate France and every other country that would call for it. Because it is Russia that humiliates itself. We all better focus on how to put Russia in its place. This will bring peace and save lives. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) June 4, 2022

Macron also added that he informed Russian President Vladimir Putin that he is committing a historic and fundamental error for his country, himself, and history. Notably, Macron has not visited Ukraine since the invasion, but he has stated that he is open to the possibility.

Russia-Ukraine War

On the 100th day of the Russia-Ukraine war, UN aid organisations provided numbers exemplifying the magnitude of the destruction. According to World Food Programme estimates, the grain blockade and rising food prices have exacerbated worldwide poverty for nearly 1.7 billion people, while the number of people suffering from "acute hunger" is expected to rise by 47 million. According to UN's Ukraine crisis coordinator Amin Awad, as many as 15.7 million people in the country require emergency humanitarian assistance and safety.

Furthermore, Ukraine's foreign ministry made a statement in which it declared that international help to the country was the best investment in the world's peace and long-term development. The ministry also requested the establishment of a special court to investigate war crimes in the country. The Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to rage in the east, with Moscow's troops consolidating control over Ukraine's Donbas area. According to Kyiv, Moscow controlled one-fifth of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea and the Donbass, which were annexed by Russia in 2014. Ukrainians do not want another 100 days of conflict, according to Kyiv's mayor.

Image: AP