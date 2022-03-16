As Russia continues its relentless invasion of Ukraine, with the war entering the 21st day, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday, March 16, informed that the Russian troops have abducted the Mayor of Skadovsk city - Oleksandr Yakovlyev and his deputy of Yurii Palyukh.

While informing about the kidnapping of the third Mayor of the country, Kuleba had called it a war against the ‘democracy,’ as Russian forces continue to target democratically elected leaders in the war wrecked nation. Previously, the Kremlin’s forces have viciously kidnapped the Mayors of Melitlopol and Dniprorudne in Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine. Both the areas have been witnessing intense warfare, as Russian shelling and bombardment in the area has been intensified.

Third democratically elected Mayor abducted: Ukraine's FM

Ukraine’s Kuleba called upon the international community to take note of the increasing undemocratic tactics of the invading Russian forces and urged them to demand immediate release of all Ukrainian officials abducted by President Putin’s army.

“Russian invaders continue to abduct democratically elected local leaders in Ukraine. Mayor of Skadovsk Oleksandr Yakovlyev and his deputy Yurii Palyukh were abducted today. States & international organizations must demand Russia to immediately release all abducted Ukrainian officials,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister wrote on Twitter.

On Friday, March 11, Russian soldiers allegedly kidnapped Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Southern Ukraine's Melitopol city during which a "plastic bag was put on his head". The Ukrainian Parliament has claimed that a group of 10 occupiers abducted the mayor of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhya region. The mayor was taken hostage after he refused to co-operate with the Russian military trying to occupy the city, Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs had alleged. He has been reportedly detained at the city crisis centre.

The mayor of #Melitopol Ivan Fedorov was kidnapped, said Anton Gerashchenko



According to him, Fyodorov refused to cooperate with the Russian military occupying the city. He was detained at the city crisis center, where he was in charge of the city's life support. pic.twitter.com/mCzfCzDWzQ — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 11, 2022

Then later on March 13, they also abducted Yevhen Matveyev, Mayor of Dniprorudne in Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine. Informing about the incident, FM Kuleba had urged the international community to come to Ukraine's aid and put an end to the country's "horror." Invaders are not receiving local backing amid the Russia-Ukraine war, therefore they are resorting to terror, according to the Ukrainian FM.

Russia-Ukraine war escalates

This comes in at the time when the delegations of both the conflicting nations are negotiating a peace treaty to immediately cease violence in Ukraine in the fourth round of talks. Earlier three rounds of talks were aimed at creating a humanitarian corridor for evacuation of the trapped nationals. Despite facing a barrage of economic sanctions aimed at debilitating the Russian economy and boycotting the country globally, Putin remains stern on its incursion and continues to press its demands on President Zelenskyy.



Image: AP/ Twitter