Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba has spoken to his Croatian counterpart, Gordan Grlic Radman on Tuesday, 15 March. During the telephonic conversation, both sides agreed that sanctions need to be increased against Russia to pressurise Moscow to stop attacking civilians. The phone call between Kuleba and Radman comes at a time when Russia's offensive in Ukraine continues for the 20th day after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Kyiv on February 24.

In the telephonic conversation, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlic Radman called for the need of Russia to commit to the ceasefire and withdraw its military actions in Ukraine. Kuleba expressed gratitude to Croatia for its solidarity and humanitarian support offered to Ukraine. Earlier on February 25, Croatia Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlic Radman called the Russian action against Ukraine an "unprecedented and unjustified attack on a free and sovereign European state." He further offered solidarity to the people of Ukraine.

Spoke with Foreign Minister of Croatia @grlicradman. We agreed the sanctions pressure on Russia must further increase to force Moscow to stop bombing civilians, commit to the ceasefire and withdraw from Ukraine. Grateful for Croatia’s solidarity and humanitarian support. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 15, 2022

My message to Minister @DmytroKuleba is clear - The Russian aggression is not only unprecedented and unjustified attack on a free and sovereign European state, but also an act against our peace and world order.



We stand in full #solidarity with you and our 🇺🇦 friends. — Gordan Grlić Radman (@grlicradman) February 24, 2022

Croatia PM condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine

After Russia launched a military attack on Ukraine, Croatia Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic strongly condemned Russia's aggression and invasion of Ukraine. He called the "unprovoked attack" on Ukraine a "gross violation" of sovereignty and international law. He had called on the Russian authorities to put an immediate end to the military attack in Ukraine and offered solidarity with the Ukrainians. He called Russia's action against Ukraine the biggest military attack on European territory since World War II, according to the statement released on the Croatia government website.

Najoštrije osuđujemo agresiju i invaziju Rusije na Ukrajinu. Ovaj ničim izazvan napad je grubo kršenje suvereniteta 🇺🇦 i međunarodnog prava. Ovo je isključiva odgovornost 🇷🇺, koju pozivamo da odmah prestane s vojnim napadom. Izražavamo solidarnost s 🇺🇦 i ukrajinskim narodom. — Andrej Plenković (@AndrejPlenkovic) February 24, 2022

Russia-Ukraine War

As the Russian aggression in Ukraine entered its 20th day, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry in its Facebook post informed that the troops of Moscow did not take active offensive actions. The Russian troops guard the Ukrainian-Belarusian state border in the Volyn direction. The Russian army tried to break through the defence of the Ukrainian troops in the direction of Guta-Mezhigirsk, The Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that the Russian army is trying to make a group in the Siberian direction and the opponents were not able to succeed in Donetsk and Tavrij directions. Furthermore, they claimed that the operations continue on the western and eastern outskirts of Mariupol.

