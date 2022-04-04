Amid the ongoing war with Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, on Monday, held a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and thanked him for showing solidarity with civilian victims. Taking to Twitter, Kuleba stated that he along with Yi shares the conviction that ending the war against Ukraine serves the common interests of peace, global food security, and international trade. Notably, the war between Ukraine and Russia continues to escalate even after 40 days of fighting.

Last week, China informed the European Union that it will seek peace in Ukraine "on its own terms," as the communist country, a close ally of Russia, has failed to strongly condemn Russia's unjustified attack. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang assured EU leaders at the EU-China summit that Beijing will handle the prospects of peace in Ukraine in its own way. Chinese President Xi Jinping asked the EU to treat China "independently," and also blamed Russia's war against Ukraine on US provocation. Meanwhile, the EU underscored at the virtual summit with Li and Xi that Moscow will not be allowed to avoid Western sanctions imposed in retaliation for its ruthless invasion of Ukraine.

Had a call with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Grateful to my Chinese counterpart for solidarity with civilian victims. We both share the conviction that ending the war against Ukraine serves common interests of peace, global food security, and international trade. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 4, 2022

Ukrainian FM Kuleba speaks to his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba also spoke with his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney and apprised him of alleged Russian war crimes in Bucha city. "Grateful to Ireland for standing ready to insist on applying new severe EU sanctions. Russia must pay a much heavier price for its atrocities and sadism," Kuleba tweeted. He further added that the Bucha massacre proves that Russian hatred towards Ukrainians is beyond anything Europe has seen since World War II.

Spoke with my Irish counterpart @simoncoveney. Informed on the horrendous Russian war crimes in Bucha. Grateful to Ireland for standing ready to insist on applying new severe EU sanctions. Russia must pay a much heavier price for its atrocities and sadism. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 3, 2022

EU vows to provide €17 billion in aid for Ukrainian refugees

It is significant to mention here that the European Union has committed to providing €17 billion (over ₹14,000 crores) in aid to people fleeing the crisis in Ukraine. The decision was taken by the EU council after adopting legislative modifications allowing member states to redirect resources from cohesion policy grants and the Fund for European Aid for the Most Deprived (FEAD) to help refugees fleeing the war-torn country. The United Nations refugee agency claimed that more than 4.2 million people have now fled Ukraine since Russia launched its military offensive against Ukraine in the month of February.

The EU is making nearly €17 billion available to help people escaping the war in Ukraine. The funding will be provided to EU member states via:



👉 cohesion funds

👉 REACT-EU

👉 home affairs funds



More ⬇️#StandWithUkraine #EUsolidarity — EU Council (@EUCouncil) April 4, 2022

(Image: AP)