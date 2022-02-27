Hours after confirming talks with Russia, Ukraine on Sunday said they are not ready to give up on 'a single inch of land'. Meanwhile, the negotiations between the two countries have begun in Belarus amid escalating tensions. Addressing a media briefing Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine was sending a delegation to know about Russia's side, and put forth theirs. About the talks in Belarus, he exuded hope that they will be able to come to a decision to stop the war.

'Russia is obsessed with removing signs of Ukraine's existence'

Expressing his views on Russia's President's order of putting nuclear weapons on high alert, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs said, "It will be catastrophic. So far, Putin refuses to listen, he is obsessed with invading Ukraine, and removing any signs of its existence." Calling on Russia to listen to the voice of the people, Dmytro Kuleba further said, " Start resolving the internal domestic problem of Russia instead attack neighbour nations like Ukraine."

"It's not a matter of win or loss, I am convinced we will prevail as we stand for the right cause. It's a matter of how many lives will be lost and how many will be saved as each life matters," he added, urging the international community to help with weapons as soon as possible. Reports say that NATO has increased supplies to Ukraine of anti-aircraft and anti-tank systems, as well as ammunition.

Ukraine is said to be giving a tough fight to Russia. As per the data of the estimated losses of the Russian army for three days put forth by Ukraine Defence Forces- 4300 military personnel, 27 aircraft, 26 helicopters,146 tanks, 706 armoured fighting vehicles,49 guns, one Buk air defence system, four "Grads" and two ships/boats have been lost.

UNSC meeting on Sunday

The UN Security Council will convene Sunday afternoon at the request of the United States and Albania to vote on a resolution calling for a special session of the General Assembly over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Only nine of the 15 Security Council member states would need to vote in favour of the resolution for it to be adopted at the meeting. Under a rarely used procedure, none of the five permanent members -- Russia is one of them -- would be allowed to veto the convening of the special session Monday, which is scheduled for 3:00 pm-(1:30 am as per IST).

Image: AP