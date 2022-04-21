Ukraine FM Serhiy Marchenko Says Frozen Russian Assets Can Be Used As Nation's Reparations

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues for the 57th day, with Russian troops relentlessly bombarding key Ukrainian cities and destroying infrastructures, war-torn Ukraine anticipates that reparations to rebuild its infrastructure following the conflict would be paid at the expense of the Russian Federation assets held overseas. According to an Ukrinform report, Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko stated in Washington on Wednesday, "Of course, we count on frozen Russian assets as part of reparations." Further, when questioned by Ukrinform how much money he has been thinking to spend on post-war rebuilding, he answered, "Hundreds of billions of dollars."

Marchenko also mentioned that the funds for rebuilding Ukraine's devastated infrastructure might come from more financial sanctions against Russia. Marchenko said, "These issues are being discussed."

Furthermore, the minister even noted that the delegation of the Ukrainian government, which has arrived in the United States this week for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Spring Meetings, is currently working to strengthen international support for Ukraine. According to him, the present focus is on answering immediate needs and mobilising all types of support, including financial help, for Ukraine. This is required primarily for the smooth management of budget payments and pensions, as well as the operation of hospitals and other facilities, Ukrinform reported.

Referring to the scenario in the war-torn nation, Finance Minister said, “The urgent need for us is to raise funds so that people do not feel that the war is going on.” However, he claims that the current objective is to win, which necessitates, first and foremost, the essential funding for the army.

IMF and the World Bank play a very significant role: Marchenko

Marchenko further asserted that intensive effort is being done with international partners and financial institutions to achieve this goal. The IMF and the World Bank, he said, play a very significant role. "It is an instrument of trust. Many countries trust these institutions and believe that if these institutions have created a mechanism to support Ukraine, they also can join it," citing the minister, Ukrinform reported.

In addition to this, Ukraine's FM said that funding from international partners is obtained on a variety of criteria, but receiving the grants is the first objective. The minister emphasised that some tools were already in place to help with this. The International Monetary Fund, for example, established a distinct administrative account to gather grants and contributions from other nations. A trust fund was also established by the World Bank. Furthermore, such engagement occurs on a bilateral level with particular countries, according to Marchenko.

This week, a team from the Ukrainian government led by the Prime Minister traveled to Washington to meet with the IMF, the World Bank, and the US administration in order to get further financial assistance for Ukraine.

Apart from this, while meeting with European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also said that all Russian public and business accounts must be frozen, and funds must be diverted toward Ukraine's reconstruction. He added that all Russian banks, such as Sberbank and Gazprombank, must be withdrawn from SWIFT.

(Image: AP)