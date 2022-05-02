Ukraine FM Slams ''antisemitism'' Of Russians

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says his Russian counterpart's recent remarks about Adolf Hitler and Jews demonstrate “the deeply-rooted antisemitism of the Russian elites.” In an interview with an Italian news channel, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed that Ukraine could still have Nazi elements even if some figures, including President Volodymry Zelenskyy, were Jewish.

“Hitler also had Jewish origins, so it doesn't mean anything,” he said, according to an Italian translation. “Lavrov could not help hiding the deeply rooted antisemitism of the Russian elites,” Kuleba said in a tweet Monday.

“His heinous remarks are offensive to President Zelenskyy, Ukraine, Israel, and the Jewish people. More broadly, they demonstrate that today's Russia is full of hatred towards other nations.” --- Moscow:The Russian military says 69 people who came out of the the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol on Sunday chose to be evacuated to Ukraine-controlled territories, while 57 others who left the plant and the surrounding areas asked to stay in the areas under Russian control.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Monday that on Saturday, 21 people left the plant and 25 more left their homes in the neighbouring areas; all of them “voluntarily decided to stay” in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic run by Russia-backed separatists.

The Ministry said that on May 1, 80 more people left the plant, of which 11 “remained in the Donetsk Republic.” It said 69 others decided to “leave for the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime.” The Ukrainian authorities have not yet confirmed this data, and it could not be independently verified.

