Ukraine FM Thanks PACE For War Crimes Tribunal Against Russia, Urges Nations To Support

Ever since the onset of the invasion in February, Ukraine has constantly blamed Russia for the latter's unprovoked war crimes in their territory. Joining the ex-Soviet state in the barrage of condemnations were a number of countries and humanitarian organisations that openly lambasted the Kremlin's military operations in its neighbour's territory. Now, as the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is endorsing attempts to establish a special tribunal for war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba has expressed his gratitude to PACE and urged all countries to support the establishment of a tribunal to investigate war crimes committed by Russia.

Kuleba shared a Tweet wherein he mentioned that he is grateful to PACE for demanding accountability for Russia over its war crimes and supporting attempts to establish a tribunal for the crimes committed by the Russian Federation in Ukraine. He further stated that he urges all nations to support the creation of such a tribunal, adding that they will hold Russia's leaders accountable.

Grateful to @PACE_News for demanding accountability for Russian war crimes and endorsing efforts to set up a special ad hoc tribunal for the crime of aggression. I call on all states to join the establishment of such Tribunal. Together, we will hold Russian leadership to account. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 28, 2022

PACE is concerned by mounting evidence of atrocities committed by Russia

The development comes as the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has stated that it will support all efforts to investigate the Russian Federation's crimes and violations of international law. PACE said it was concerned by mounting evidence of atrocities committed by Russian armed forces and pledged its full support for any efforts to investigate Russian violations of international human rights and humanitarian law, as well as other international offences such as war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide and hold the aggressor accountable, according to Ukrinform.

It is pertinent to note that PACE views Russia's attack against Ukraine as an act of unprecedented gravity with global ramifications. The legislators noted that Russia's aggression had inflicted the worst humanitarian catastrophe in Europe ever since World War II, which poses a challenge to global governance. They also stated that it resulted in a sharp spike in energy costs and food shortages, among other things, according to Ukrinform. The legislators also stated that the enormity of the current crisis, as well as the response of the Council of Europe and its member states, will shape the future of European history.

PACE President Tiny Kox asks members to assist Ukraine

Earlier, President of PACE Tiny Kox asked members to aid Ukraine in regaining national sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as rebuilding its society. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, which speaks for 700 million Europeans on human rights and democracy, is comprised of 306 MPs from 46 Council of Europe nations.

