On Sunday, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination on the Ceasefire Regime (JCCC) stated that Ukrainian forces shelled various settlements in Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in Ukraine's southeast, using 120-mm calibre mortars, which are prohibited by the Minsk agreement. As per the reports of Sputnik, DPR authorities stated that a total of twenty 120-mm mortars were fired at Komunarivka and Staromykhailivka towns.

Earlier in the night, it was announced that Kyiv forces fired twelve 120-mm mortars and four 122-mm shells towards Donetsk's suburb of Oleksandrivka. Later, Kyiv forces fired four 120-mm mortars against the Staromykhailivka village and twenty-four 120-mm mortars at Spartak, which is another Donetsk neighbourhood. The Ukrainian army attacked the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (LPR) on Thursday, prompting Donbas authorities to warn that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy might authorise a full-scale operation against the republics at any time.

Evacuation of residents to Russia began on Friday

The evacuation of residents to Russia began on Friday by the DPR and LPR administrations. The Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics called a general mobilisation on February 19th. Tensions along the line of contact between Ukraine and the DPR and LPR have risen in recent days, following Kyiv's increased shelling of the republics' territories.

The sounds of explosions and artillery fire were heard for three hours straight from the outskirts of Donetsk, according to a Sputnik. In the city's central Voroshylovskyi District, window glass and frames were rattled. On Friday, the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic and the DPR announced the evacuation of their inhabitants to Russia's Rostov Region, citing an increase in tensions along the contact line in southeastern Ukraine and concerns of a Kyiv-led attack.

The situation on the Donbas contact line deteriorated this week

The situation on the Donbas contact line deteriorated this week, with the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk stating that Kyiv forces continue to shell Donbas settlements in contravention of the Minsk ceasefire agreement. Kyiv forces have attacked various settlements in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in Ukraine's southeast, including Donetsk suburbs, beginning late Saturday night. On Sunday at 00:03, Donetsk was shelled, with the fire aimed at the Donetsk Chemical Products Factory, according to TASS.

Image: AP