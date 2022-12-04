Ukraine Foreign Min Kuleba Blames Russia For 'bloody Packages' Containing Animal Parts

After different Ukrainian embassies received threatening letters all across the world, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused the Putin administration of the recent incidents. Kuleba believes that it is Russia that must be behind the whole ordeal. The accusation by Ukraine's Foreign Minister comes after more than dozens of letters containing explosives and animal parts were received by different embassies of Ukraine around the world. The claim by the Ukrainian Foreign minister comes amid the growing escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war.

On December 2, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister told CNN in an exclusive interview that, “The campaign is aimed at sowing fear.” He then went on to add, “I feel tempted to say, to name Russia straight away because first of all you have to answer the question, who benefits?” However, Kuleba made it clear that the matter is under investigation.

Following this, Russia then went on to hit back at Kuleba over his claim. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova commented on Kuleba’s remark in a peculiar way, as she responded to Kuleba’s assertion with one word, “psycho”, as reported by CNN.

Asserting that there are two roads of possibilities, Kuleba claimed that either Moscow was “directly responsible" for the ordeal or "someone who sympathises with the Russian cause is behind it.” He then went on to add, “the conclusion will be made by investigators, but I think these two versions make most sense.” The whole incident came to light after an explosion occurred at the Ukraine embassy in Spain. Since then, Kyiv’s embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, Austria, and the consulates general in Naples and Krakow have received packages with explosives and animal parts.

‘Soaked in a liquid of a characteristic colour, we are examining the meaning behind it’: Ukraine Foreign Min

After numerous such incidents were reported in different embassies of Ukraine, the Zelenskyy administration has put all its overseas diplomatic consulates under high-security alert. According to CNN, the Ukrainian Consulate in the city of Brno in the Czech Republic was evacuated on December 2 after a similar package was received at the diplomatic state. The Czech police claimed that the package carried, “animal tissues.” Kuleba also talked about an important aspect of the whole incident. He said, “The packages were soaked in a liquid of characteristic colour and had a corresponding smell.” The Foreign Minister claimed that the Ukrainian bloc will “examine the meaning behind the message.”

On November 30, an explosion occurred at Ukraine’s embassy in Spain, leaving one Ukrainian employee injured. According to CNN, the employee was handling the letter, and the officials claimed that the letter was addressed to Ukraine’s ambassador to Spain. At that time, Rosa Serrano, one of the top officials of the Spanish government claimed that the package, “apparently came from Ukraine.” This assertion by Serrano made the whole matter more complicated.