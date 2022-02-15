Ukraine Foreign Min Says 'will Believe When We See' As Russia Partially Withdraws Troops

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday has said that the partial withdrawal of Russian military forces from the border with Ukraine would not be sufficient to deter the threat of the Russian invasion of Kyiv. Furthermore, he added that Ukraine will fully believe that Russia intends to de-escalate the tensions after it sees the positive developments on Moscow’s side following the troop departure. “We will believe it when we see it,” Ukraine's foreign minister Kuleba reportedly said in his response to reports about some Russian troops' withdrawal. Analysts believe that the partial troop drawdown might to some extent relax the volatile situation on the Russia-Ukraine border but it remains to be seen how the events unfold.

Earlier, Kyiv's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva Yevheniia Filipenko had told journalists that the genuine withdrawal of Russian troops from the border areas with Ukraine would be an “important step” towards de-escalation of the tension in the area. She had added that Ukraine will believe that the Russian officials are serious when they “prove that they don't want a new war.” Ukrainian officials stressed that Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin’s words “should be supported by concrete actions.” "Genuine withdrawal of Russian troops from the border areas will be an important step towards de-escalation of the situation," said Filipenko.

Russia needs to demonstrate that it is 'strongly committed' to solving the crisis: Kyiv

Russia has amassed more than 1,30,000 troops along the Ukrainian border and has "temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine,” Yevheniia Filipenko told journalists' from the Geneva UN correspondents' association, ACANU. Ukraine remains "strongly committed" to solving the crisis through diplomacy while being committed to using UN institutions in Geneva, she further added.

"Today, our key task remains to demotivate Russia from pursuing its aggressive course against Ukraine, Europe, and European security order,” said Ukraine’s official. Russia, she stressed, started another military drill in the Black Sea with military frigates, patrol ships, missile ships, assault landing ships, and minesweepers. It also has heavy militarisation of the "temporarily occupied Crimea, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov by Russia.” Those developments are concerning, she had stressed.

