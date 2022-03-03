As the tensions between Kremlin and Kyiv worsened on the eighth consecutive day, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday asserted they will 'hold Russia accountable for its war crimes'. Taking to Twitter, Kuleba noted that with the help of 45 states, Ukraine has launched 'OSCE Moscow Mechanism' to counter Russia's invasion.

Kuleba wrote, "We will hold Russia accountable for its war crimes and crimes against humanity. Together with 45 states, Ukraine has launched OSCE Moscow Mechanism on Russia’s invasion. Expert mission will submit findings to accountability mechanisms, including international courts & tribunals."

We will hold Russia accountable for its war crimes and crimes against humanity. Together with 45 states, Ukraine has launched OSCE Moscow Mechanism on Russia’s invasion. Expert mission will submit findings to accountability mechanisms, including international courts & tribunals. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 3, 2022

Earlier on Thursday, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister had attempted a dig at the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as the latter accused Ukraine of 'preventing civilian evacuations'. He also claimed that Russia's barbaric war tactics are aimed at manipulating the civilian suffering it itself inflicts.

Taking to Twitter, Kuleba wrote, "Russia’s barbaric war tactic is to manipulate the civilian suffering it itself inflicts. Now Lavrov accuses Ukraine of preventing civilian evacuations. Tell your boss to stop the indiscriminate shelling of Ukrainian cities. Show the world that Russia is serious about negotiations."

Russia’s barbaric war tactic is to manipulate the civilian suffering it itself inflicts. Now Lavrov accuses Ukraine of preventing civilian evacuations. Tell your boss to stop the indiscriminate shelling of Ukrainian cities. Show the world that Russia is serous about negotiations. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 3, 2022

Additionally, Kuleba has been urging Russian nationals to seek an end to the ongoing war and restore peace between the two neighbouring nations. He highlighted that Russian President Vladimir Putin has waged a war, however, it is the country's citizens who would bear the brunt of the subsequent consequences. In a recorded address on Instagram, he said, "The whole world has united to support Ukraine, to stop Putin. Unprecedented in history, sanctions have been applied against Russia. It is you who suffer."

Russia-Ukraine War

Furthermore, the second round of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is underway on Belarusian territory. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia has expressed hopes that the new round of talks will bring an end to the war. The Minister said, "Direct talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives are underway on Belarusian territory. We hope that they bring about an end to this situation, restore peace in Donbas and enable all people in Ukraine to return to peaceful life."

💬#Zakharova: As you know, direct talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives are underway on Belarusian territory.



❗️We hope that they bring about an end to this situation, restore peace in #Donbass and enable all people in Ukraine to return to peaceful life. pic.twitter.com/Qcawx9f7zE — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) March 3, 2022

On the eighth day of the Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy has claimed that 9,000 Russian troops were killed so far. However, Russia has denied those claims. The Russian Defence Ministry said that 498 of its servicemen have been killed and 1,597 injured so far amid the ongoing war.

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates