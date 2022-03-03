Last Updated:

Ukraine Govt Cancels 'airdrop' For Crypto Donations; Will Announce NFTs For Armed Forces

Digital Transformation Minister of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov on Thursday informed that the government has decided to cancel airdrop amid war with Russia.

A day after the government of Ukraine announced an airdrop as part of its ongoing push for cryptocurrency donations amid invasion by Russia, Ukrainian Vice President and Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Thursday informed that the government has decided to cancel airdrop, and instead will announce Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to support the Ukrainian soldiers. 

Ukraine VP Fedorov took to Twitter and said:

On Wednesday, Ukraine had announced an airdrop as part of its ongoing push for cryptocurrency donations. As per reports, an airdrop is when an organisation sends cryptocurrencies or NFTs to user addresses that had interacted with the entity. It is said to be a popular tool to get governance tokens from DeFi projects into the hands of early adopters. 

The Ukrainian government stated via its Twitter account: 

Meanwhile, Ukraine has banned the payment cards issued by banks of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has banned crediting funds to the accounts of clients-physical persons on transfers initiated with the use of payment cards issued by Russian and Belarusian banks. The NBU also stopped acceptance of payment cards, in Ukraine, issued by banks of Russian and Belarusian origins, including transfers, settlements and cash withdrawals.

Russia-Ukraine second round of talks set to be held today, March 3 

A delegation from Ukraine is on its way to Belarus for the second round of peace talks that is scheduled for Thursday at 5:30 PM. While addressing the media, Vladimir Medinsky, the chairman of the Russian delegation indicated that the Ukrainian delegation had already departed from Kyiv and the two parties have decided to hold the talks in Belarus' Brest area, which borders Poland. Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister, said on Wednesday that Kyiv is ready for the second round of peace negotiations with Russia. However, he also stressed that Ukraine is not ready to adopt ultimatums.

