Ukraine Halts Transporting Russian Oil Via Druzhba Pipeline's Southern Arm; 3 Nations Hit

A representative for the Russian oil company Transneft said on August 9 that Ukraine had stopped pumping Russian oil through the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline that supplies Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary. Interfax reported citing Igor Demin, the representative for the Russian oil company, that on August 4, the oil transit was stopped.

Due to international sanctions put in place against Moscow because of its invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian company providing transportation services on a 100% pre-paid basis did not receive payments from Russia.

"Ukrtransnafta completely stopped pumping oil to Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia via the southern branch of Druzhba on August 4 at 6:10 a.m. Gazprombank that services payments, notified us that the payment has been returned due to EU regulations, that is, the seventh package of sanctions," Demin said.

He continued, stating that at the same time, transit through Belarus in the direction of Poland and Germany continues. He also said Transneft was looking at other ways to pay for transit through Ukraine. The business asked Gazprombank for permission from the European regulator to pay obligations under a contract with Ukrtransnafta.

The northern and southern branches of Russia's Druzhba oil pipeline pass through Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Latvia, and Lithuania. Ukrtransafta is the pipeline's owner, and Moscow is responsible for funding the transit.

Kyiv has urged West to impose a complete embargo on Russian oil

The EU extended the exemption of transactions for agricultural products and the transfer of oil to third countries in its seventh package of sanctions against Russia earlier in July. As retaliation for its aggression against the neighbouring country, Kyiv has repeatedly urged the West to impose a complete embargo on Russian oil.

Crude oil prices rose on August 9 after Russia's state pipeline operator announced that it would no longer ship oil through a key export link. In reaction to the news, Brent crude futures rose 1.4% to $97.94 per barrel. That is the highest level in nearly a week. Meanwhile, US crude futures rose 1.3% to $91.92 per barrel on fears that the development may signal a new stage in Russia-Europe economic conflict.

While the EU intends to phase out Russian oil and refined fuel imports by the end of the year, it has made exceptions for those, such as the central European trio, who are especially reliant on Russian supplies due to their landlocked status.