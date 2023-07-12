Ukraine Has Lost Over 26,000 Servicemen During Counteroffensive: Russia's Defence Minister

Since June 4, Ukraine's armed forces have suffered a loss of over 26,000 servicemen and more than 3,000 pieces of military equipment in their counter-offensive, Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu told reporters, according to TASS news agency.

"The adversary’s losses beginning from June 4 have reached over 26,000 servicemen and 3,000 items of various pieces of armament," he said.

According to his statement, during the period, Russian troops claimed to have destroyed 21 planes, five helicopters, 1,244 tanks, as well as various armored vehicles including 17 Leopard tanks manufactured in Germany, five AMX tanks produced in France, and 12 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles made in the United States.

Additionally, Russia's forces reported to have eliminated 914 units of special automotive equipment, two air defence systems, 25 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), as well as 403 field artillery cannons and mortars.

Russian air defence systems successfully intercepted and shot down 176 HIMARS rockets, 27 Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles, and 483 drones belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces.

"Once again, I repeat, 403 [artillery] weapons [have been destroyed], including 43 US-made artillery pieces and 46 self-propelled artillery weapons from Poland, the United States and France," the minister emphasised.

He further added that Russian troops are consistently targeting the enemy's reserves and military equipment supplied by Western countries using their advanced and highly accurate weaponry. This strategy aims to diminish the offensive capabilities of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Shoigu stated that foreign intelligence services, particularly those from the United States and NATO, were closely monitoring and analysing Russia's military operations. They have acknowledged the effectiveness of Russia's defence lines and barrier minefields, as well as the professionalism demonstrated by army aviation and ground-attack aircraft in conducting preemptive strikes against enemy targets.

Nearly 50,000 Russian men have died in Ukraine

Nearly 50,000 Russian men have died in the war in Ukraine, according to the first independent statistical analysis of Russia's war dead.

Two independent Russian media outlets, Mediazona and Meduza, working with a data scientist from Germany's Tubingen University, used Russian government data to shed light on one of Moscow's closest-held secrets — the true human cost of its invasion of Ukraine.

To do so, they relied on a statistical concept popularised during the COVID-19 pandemic called excess mortality. Drawing on inheritance records and official mortality data, they estimated how many more men under age 50 died between February 2022 and May 2023 than normal.

Neither Moscow nor Kyiv gives timely data on military losses, and each is at pains to amplify the other side's casualties. Russia has publicly acknowledged the deaths of just over 6,000 soldiers. Reports about military losses have been repressed in Russian media, activists and independent journalists say. Documenting the dead has become an act of defiance, and those who do so face harassment and potential criminal charges.