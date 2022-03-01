Last Updated:

'Ukraine Has Soviet Nuclear Technology, We Can't Fail To Respond To Danger': Russia's FM

The development comes a day after Moscow informed that the Russian nuclear triad had taken up 'standby alert duty' with a reinforced staff.

Ananya Varma
Russia

With both peace talks and shelling underway, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday asserted that Moscow could not fail to respond to the danger posed by 'nuclear technology', which its former Soviet-ally Ukraine still possessed. 'Ukraine still has Soviet nuclear technology, we cannot fail to respond to this danger', Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted by agency sources as saying. 

In an alarming development on Monday, the Russian nuclear triad took up 'standby alert duty' with a reinforced staff. The Ministry of Defence of Russia informed that Russia’s strategic missile command of Northern and Pacific Fleets had begun combat duty with reinforced staff. This came after President Vladimir Putin told his top defence and military officials to put nuclear forces in a “special regime of combat duty".

Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres had expressed his alarm over the 'chilling development', underlining how not just Ukraine but all the member states were facing a major regional crisis with potential damage. "Yesterday, Russian nuclear forces were put on high alert, this is a chilling development. The mere idea of a nuclear conflict is simply inconceivable. Nothing can justify the use of nuclear weapons," he said. Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Minister has affirmed that military operations will continue in Ukraine until 'objectives' are met. 

Russia used vacuum bomb: Ukraine

Alongside threats of nuclear warfare looming large, Ukrainian ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova told reporters that Russia had used a 'thermobaric weapon', known as a vacuum bomb, in its invasion of the country on Tuesday. Ukrainian media reports have also posted a video allegedly showing the Russian army dropping the lethal bomb. The deadly weapon sucks in Oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a high-temperature explosion. 

Amidst rising tensions, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the creation of a new unit named "International Legion" to fight back Russia. The country underlined that it already has received a lot of requests from the international community to join 'the resistance against Russian occupiers' and 'protect the world security from Putin regime'. 

