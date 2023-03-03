'Ukraine Has The Right To Liberate And Regain Full Control': EU On Russia-Ukraine War

European Union has released a statement during a meeting of the OSCE (Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe) Permanent Council which has favoured Ukraine, reported a local Ukrainian newspaper. "Ukraine has the right to liberate and regain full control of all temporarily occupied territories within its internationally recognised borders, including Crimea," read the EU statement. The EU has lauded the courage and determination of the Ukrainian people in their fight to defend the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and freedom of Ukraine.



“Last week, the international community, here at the OSCE and other international organisations, showed continued unity in unwavering support of and solidarity with Ukraine. Our governments and our people made it clear: we stand with Ukraine as it exercises its inherent right to self-defence against Russia’s war of aggression, in accordance with international law, notably Article 51 of the UN Charter, and will continue doing so for as long as it takes,” read the statement.

EU on Russia-Ukraine war

While discussing the Russia-Ukraine war, the EU recalled the Joint Statement of the Participants of the International Crimea Platform and repeat in a strong and united voice, "Crimea is Ukraine!". “Ukraine has the right to liberate and regain full control of all Russian-occupied territories within its internationally recognised borders, including Crimea,” read the statement released by the European Union. In the statement, they affirmed that the EU and its members would continue to support Ukraine in political, economic, humanitarian, financial, and military terms, including through swift co-ordinated procurement from European industry.

“We will also support Ukraine’s reconstruction, for which we will strive to use frozen and immobilised Russian assets in accordance with EU and international law. We will further increase collective pressure on Russia to end its war of aggression,” read the EU statement.

Meanwhile, the EU has been working together with its international partners to ensure that "Ukraine prevails, that international law is respected, that peace and Ukraine’s territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders are restored, that Ukraine is rebuilt, and that justice is done".