Ukraine Hits Back At Lavrov For Raisina Dialogue Speech, Terms It 'false And Propaganda'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's elaborate address at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi on Friday was dismissed by Ukraine for being inaccurate and mere "propaganda". In the speech, Lavrov broke his silence on how Russia has been consistently exhorted to negotiate in the ongoing war. Turning the question around to Ukraine, the Russian minister claimed that the war-torn nation refuses to let talks happen, while Russia continues to garner condemnation for it.

"Everyone is asking when Russia is ready to negotiate. Nobody asks Zelenskyy when he is going to negotiate. Last year, Zelenskyy signed a document making it a criminal offence to negotiate with Russia as long as Putin is present. Can you ask him what he's doing," Lavrov said.

His remarks were quickly dubbed as "false" by Ukrainian Charge d’Affaires Ivan Konovalov. "False and propaganda. I have nothing to say after listening to the speech. This speech shouldn’t be pronounced by the minister," he told ANI. On Friday, Lavrov used the Raisina Dialogue to unleash a string of attacks at the West, NATO and Ukraine over the ongoing war.

Lavrov addresses Raisina Dialogue

Accusing the West of resorting to blackmail tactics like sanctions, the minister said: "The global sufferings are related to the sanctions, the policy of blackmail, and the diktat that the West is promoting. They are not related to what Russia is doing. Everyone asks when will Russia negotiate, but the West wants Russia’s strategic defeat."

While he started off by targetting the West as a whole, Lavrov quickly zeroed in on the United States and referred to the events that arose in Iraq due to its involvement. "You think that the US has the right to declare a threat just like they did to other countries, but no one questions United States for that. They don't remember when Serbia was bombed. Joe Biden being a senator at that time was bragging that I promoted this approach. When Iraq was ruined as a state, few years later Tony Blair said it was a mistake," he said.