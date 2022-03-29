Ukraine Hits Out At Russia Over War Crimes, Claims 144 Children Have Been Slain

In a key development, official reports in relation to the ongoing war in Ukraine revealed that 144 children have so far been slain and more than 220 civilians have been injured as a result of Russia’s 'unprovoked' invasion of the country. On Tuesday, Ukraine’s office of the Prosecutor General released a report laying bare Russian war crimes and stated that more than 60 Ukrainian churches and religious establishments have been demolished by Kremlin troops. Over 733 educational institutions have also been damaged by Russian armed forces.

It has been 34 days since Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated what he claimed was a “special military operation to denazify” Ukraine. The war that ensued, has now left thousands dead, cities pulverized and turned the ex-soviet state into a macabre trap. Concerning the same, Prosecutor General's Office asserted that there have been 3,236 registered crimes of aggression by Kremlin troops. In addendum, there have been 1,885 other crimes committed against the National Security of Ukraine by Putin's forces.

US warns Russia over war crimes

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a press briefing on Thursday and said that every war crime committed by Moscow will be documented and further be presented before the International Court of Crime. This comes following reports of Russian forces bombing a theatre in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference at the State Department, Blinken said, "Department of State experts are in the process of documenting and evaluating potential war crimes in Ukraine to help international efforts towards accountability." He further mentioned that experts are in the process of documenting and evaluating potential war crimes committed in Ukraine.

Blinken further added that in an attempt to bolster Ukraine's military in its fight against Russia, President Joe Biden has announced $800 million in additional military assistance to Ukraine. This development came after Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a virtual address to Congress and appealed for more help in fighting Russia’s invasion.