Ukrainian Parliament's Deputy Speaker Oleksandr Kornienko on Saturday announced that Kyiv’s new law of rewarding Russian troops for the transfer of military equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine will unfold “effectively” and will motivate the invading troops for laying down weapons during Putin’s war. Speaking with United News telethon on April 1, Ukraine’s First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada made a declaration of an unusual law passed by the Parliament on April 1 that established a “remuneration” for the voluntary transfer of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine by Russian forces. He told the broadcaster on Saturday that Ukraine’s government has decided the amounts for the transfer of equipment, as he listed out the cash reward.

"For a helicopter - 500 thousand dollars Ukrainian hryvnia, a tank - 100 thousand hryvnia, respectively. If, for example, someone is ready to come to us by plane - it's a million dollars. There is a certain gradation there,” Ukraine’s First Vice Speaker said. “We understand that, on the one hand, we have many willing soldiers of the aggressor country's army to replenish their financial status, and we do not see anything wrong here,” he went to add.

Law effective in context to demoralisation of occupying Russian Army: Ukrainian Parliament's Deputy Speaker

Oleksandr Kornienko informed that Ukraine’s government will acknowledge the Russian troops that try to surrender, and if they do with their equipment, the former will also bestow a cash prize. He also stated that the measure has been adopted and has been implemented by the Ukraine Army “for a long time” although the law was officially drafted on April 1. Ukraine’s Deputy Speaker argued that the law will effectively work given the demoralization of the occupying Russian Army, and that the soldiers had a misunderstanding about the invasion, or why they were being asked to attack Ukraine. “The reward tool will work,” he said.

Ukraine’s deputy speaker added that the law will motivate reluctant Russian soldiers to surrender their equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and will be an “additional argument for Russian soldiers to decide to lay down their arms.” Ukraine will pay soldiers that surrender their infantry fighting vehicle, armored personnel carrier, armored reconnaissance patrol vehicle an estimated 50,000 Ukrainian hryvnia. Any military tractor, military engineering vehicle, reconnaissance, demining, mine barriers, and others have a cash reward of 10,000 hryvnias. War vessels of 4th and 2nd rank have the reward of 500,000 Ukrainian hryvnias.

Ukraine’s Army has also claimed that Russia’s military has been using mobile crematoriums to dispose of its dead soldiers rather than sending their bodies home to conceal the war casualties. Ukrainian service members also accused Moscow of not retrieving the remains of the slain combatants. “They are lying there in the fields and the Russians don’t take them. There are corpses inside ruined tanks; they’re burnt and difficult to get out,” he said. Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister claimed that Ukraine has at least 2,000 Russian soldiers’ bodies piled up in refrigerated storage that Moscow is refusing to claim.