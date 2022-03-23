Ukraine Hopes Russia Will Be Removed From All Intl. Organisations: Ukrainian Diplomat

The news that Vladimir Putin plans to attend the G20 summit in Indonesia later this year, has sparked a debate about whether Russia should be a member of the G20 or not. Following its invasion of Ukraine, the United States and its Western allies are debating whether Russia should remain a member of the Group of Twenty (G20) grouping of major economies. China, Russia's closest ally, has backed Moscow, describing it as an "important member" of G20.

To know Ukraine's position on the matter, Republic Media Network spoke to Vadym Triukhan, Former Diplomat, CEO in NGO European Movement Ukraine. Triukhan described Russia as a fascist, Nazi, and terrorist state, and stated that Ukraine believes Russia's continued membership in the civilised international organisation is irrelevant. He went on to say that Ukraine insists that expelling Russia from the Council of Europe and the European Commission are only the first steps, and that the war-torn country hopes that Russia should be expelled from the G20 and every other international organisation.

Triukhan said, "Ofcourse Ukraine considers that this is not relevant for Russia, being an aggresive state, being fascist & nazi state, being terrorist state to stay in the civilised international organisation. We expect that expelling of Russia from the Council of Europe, from the European commission are just a few steps. Ukraine insists that Russia should be expelled from G20."

He went on to add that Russia should be expelled from each and every international organisation. Because Russia is aggressor and Russia is trying to demolish Ukraine. They have already killed 120 childrens, several thousand civilians. They kept on destroying dozens of civilian infrastructures."

The G20, along with the smaller Group of Seven (consisting of the US, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan, and the UK), is an important worldwide platform for coordinating anything from climate change to cross-border debt. Russia is under a barrage of international sanctions led by Western nations aimed at isolating it from the global economy, including the blocking of its central bank from using the SWIFT global financial messaging system and limiting its central bank's activities.

China backs Putin's plan of joining G20 meet later this year

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to attend the G20 meeting in Indonesia later this year, and Beijing backed him up on Wednesday, despite some members' suggestions to expel Russia from the group. China supported Russia on Wednesday, calling it an "important member" of the G20. According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, the G20 is a body that needs to find solutions to crucial concerns including economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a press conference, Wenbin said, "No member has the right to remove another country as a member. The G20 should implement real multilateralism, strengthen unity and cooperation."

Image: AP