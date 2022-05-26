Last Updated:

Ukraine, Hungary Agree To Extend Access To Gas Imports Amid Russia War

Ukraine GTSOU and the Hungarian operator have agreed to extend access to firm capacity for natural gas imports from Hungary to Ukraine until March 31, 2023.

Written By
Ajeet Kumar
Ukraine

Image: GTSOU/Facebook/AP


Amid the ongoing war and the EU's plan to minimise dependency on Russian energy sources, Ukrainian and Hungarian gas transmission system operators, on Thursday, agreed to extend access to guaranteed capacities for importing natural gas from Hungary to Ukraine until March 31, 2023. Thus Ukraine preserves reliable access to the demanded route of gas imports, as since the beginning of 2022 supplies from Hungary accounted for 46% of gas imports to Ukraine, and in 2021 – more than 85%, according to the statement released by the Gas Transmission System (GTS) Operator of Ukraine.

It said that the gas traders can book the necessary capacity at quarterly, monthly, and daily auctions, particularly, for the first and second quarters of the gas year 2022/2023. "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU), works hard to maximize opportunities for gas imports to Ukraine, diversify its sources of supply, and, accordingly, strengthen the security of supply. The Hungarian direction is important for Ukraine, in particular, due to access to the LNG terminal on the Krk island in Croatia," said CEO of GTSOU, Sergiy Makogon. "Ukrainian companies will be able to take advantage of the Hungarian route in preparation for the new heating season," he added. 

Now, GTSOU will import 2.9 bn cubic meters of gas from Hungary per year

The firm capacity for gas imports from Hungary is valid from January 1, 2022. It allows physical imports of up to 8 million cubic meters of natural gas per day. Initially, the GTSOU said it had started the project as a three-month pilot, but the successful interaction of the two TSOs allowed the firm to extend it for more than a year.

READ | Ukraine announces to halt key Russian gas transit point to Europe as war escalates

"In total, as a result of agreements with gas TSOs in Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary, in 2022 GTSOU has doubled the opportunities to import gas from Europe to Ukraine – to more than 50 million cubic meters per day. This amount corresponds to the daily domestic gas production," according to the statement.

READ | Ukraine's FM urges EU to suspend Russian gas, oil imports as Moscow-Kyiv war enters day 83

"Gas TSO of Ukraine continues working hard to make all the agreements long-term and traders can receive a possibility of long-term bookings on an annual basis," added the statement. 

READ | European Commission to urge members for full disruption of Russian gas supply: Report
READ | Putin stresses EU announcing sanctions on Russian gas & oil for 'political reasons'
READ | Germany & Italy allow companies to open ruble accounts for Russian gas payments

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Ukraine, Hungary, Europe
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND