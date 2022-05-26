Ukraine, Hungary Agree To Extend Access To Gas Imports Amid Russia War

Amid the ongoing war and the EU's plan to minimise dependency on Russian energy sources, Ukrainian and Hungarian gas transmission system operators, on Thursday, agreed to extend access to guaranteed capacities for importing natural gas from Hungary to Ukraine until March 31, 2023. Thus Ukraine preserves reliable access to the demanded route of gas imports, as since the beginning of 2022 supplies from Hungary accounted for 46% of gas imports to Ukraine, and in 2021 – more than 85%, according to the statement released by the Gas Transmission System (GTS) Operator of Ukraine.

It said that the gas traders can book the necessary capacity at quarterly, monthly, and daily auctions, particularly, for the first and second quarters of the gas year 2022/2023. "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU), works hard to maximize opportunities for gas imports to Ukraine, diversify its sources of supply, and, accordingly, strengthen the security of supply. The Hungarian direction is important for Ukraine, in particular, due to access to the LNG terminal on the Krk island in Croatia," said CEO of GTSOU, Sergiy Makogon. "Ukrainian companies will be able to take advantage of the Hungarian route in preparation for the new heating season," he added.

Now, GTSOU will import 2.9 bn cubic meters of gas from Hungary per year

The firm capacity for gas imports from Hungary is valid from January 1, 2022. It allows physical imports of up to 8 million cubic meters of natural gas per day. Initially, the GTSOU said it had started the project as a three-month pilot, but the successful interaction of the two TSOs allowed the firm to extend it for more than a year.

"In total, as a result of agreements with gas TSOs in Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary, in 2022 GTSOU has doubled the opportunities to import gas from Europe to Ukraine – to more than 50 million cubic meters per day. This amount corresponds to the daily domestic gas production," according to the statement.

"Gas TSO of Ukraine continues working hard to make all the agreements long-term and traders can receive a possibility of long-term bookings on an annual basis," added the statement.