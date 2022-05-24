Ukraine Imposes Movement Restrictions Near Border With Belarus Amid War Against Russia

As the war between Moscow and Kyiv continues, an embattled Ukraine has imposed movement restrictions near the Belarusian border. According to Nexta, Ukraine's Rivne regional government revealed that the limitations will stay in effect until martial law was lifted. This came as Russian forces have been crossing the Belarusian border into Ukraine, attempting to conquer Kyiv, since February.

In addition to this, anticipating an invasion from Belarus, Ukrainian forces excavated trenches and built a new line of defences along the hitherto undefended northern border with Russia's close ally Belarus.

According to media reports, Belarus' army chief Viktor Gulevich stated in May that Minsk had been moving 'special forces and military equipment' to the southern border in retaliation to a "certain threat." Belarusian soldiers have also been practising military exercises on a regular basis, as the prospect of a clash with NATO and Russia over Finland and Sweden's membership request.

Further, Aleksander Lukashenko, the President of Belarus, also pushed the Russian-led military alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, to remain unified during its meeting in Moscow. There were also rumours that the Belarusian airborne force was planning an invasion of Ukraine from another direction. As per media reports, some of the forces were getting ready to deploy in or around Kyiv and Zhytomyr.

Western sanctions stopped Belarusian exports worth over $16 billion

Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, as per the Belta News agency, stated that the sanctions imposed by the western nations had hindered his nation's yearly exports, which constitute $16 to $18 billion worth of goods to Western countries. “Because of the sanctions, almost all of Belarus' exports to the countries of the European Union and North America have been blocked. This...comes to about $16 billion to $18 billion a year”, citing Golovchenko, DW reported.

Meanwhile, Russian and Belarusian forces were also seen assembling at least two military cargo planes that took off from an airstrip in the west. As per media reports, Belarus has also been waging a de facto war on Ukraine by sheltering Russian troops on its soil.

Armed with AK47s, soldiers from Ukraine's territorial defence force are currently maintaining a community of trenches and fighting positions in the woodlands bordering the Belarusian border. Ukraine has constructed small kiosk-like checkpoints and troops have been vigilantly patrolling the stations, according to The Guardian report. Ukraine had closed its borders with both Russia and Belarus immediately after the invasion in February.