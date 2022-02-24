Following Russia declaring 'military operations' in Ukraine's Donbass region during the wee hours on Wednesday, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba declared 'Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion'. Vouching for defence and victory on the part of Kyiv, the Minister said 'the time to act is now' while urging the international community to prevent Vladimir Putin from advancing a violent conquest of Ukraine.

Russia attacks Ukraine

Taking to Twitter, the Ukrainian Minister stated, "Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."

The declaration of a military conflict between Russia and Ukraine came to the fore immediately after Ukraine initiated an urgent meeting of the UNSC in relation to Moscow-occupied Donetsk and Luhansk to avail military support. "This is a further escalation of the security situation," Kuleba had said.

Putin announces 'special operation' in Donbass

Contradicting his own stance amid the Russia-Ukraine standoff, Putin allegedly called for military operations in eastern Ukraine. As per Russia Today (RT), a Russian state-affiliated media, Putin reiterated that Russia has no plan to invade Ukraine and that its objective is to 'demilitarize' Ukraine. He also urged Ukrainian troops in Donbas to give up their weapons and 'go home'.

Putin has also said it is 'inevitable' that there will be a war between Russian and Ukrainian soldiers, as per RT. He further warned foreign powers that intervene in the Ukraine conflict of unprecedented consequences. These statements come amid a UNSC meeting where most European nations and NATO nations have backed Ukraine, condemning Russia's military action.

Sanctions against Russia

With US imposing sanctions on Russian-controlled companies, two Russian banks and preventing Russia from accessing Western financial institutions, Russia recognised two rebel regions of Ukraine (Luhansk and Donetsk) as independent and ordered Russian troops there for “peacekeeping”. Other Western allies, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Japan, have also imposed sanctions on Moscow and Germany has stalled its Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. Russia has already annexed Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula in 2014, and pro-Russia rebels have since been fighting Ukrainian forces in the eastern areas of Donetsk and Luhansk - causing more than 14,000 people's deaths.