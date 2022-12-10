Ukraine In ‘human Rights Emergency' Says UN Rights Chief, Urges To 'end Senseless War'

As many as 17.7 million Ukrainians are in dire need of humanitarian help because of Russia’s brutal war on their country, the UN said on Friday. An estimated 9.3 million Ukrainians impacted by the war are suffering from a shortage of food and livelihood assistance.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk further noted that nearly 7.4 million people in Ukraine have fled the war abroad, and 6.5 million have become internally displaced, according to the statement released by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

“Let me stress that the most effective way to stop the running catalogue of cruelty from continuing is to bring an end to this senseless war – in line with the UN Charter and international law,” the High Commissioner said. “My most fervent wish is for all people in Ukraine to enjoy the right to peace.”

Humanitarian aid plays a vital role in providing support to the most vulnerable Ukrainian civilians, including older people and people with disabilities, as per Turk. Providing an adequate social security net to the most vulnerable need to be prioritized, he added.

Ukrainians have had to face regular missile attacks and destroyed civilian infrastructure from the Russian attacks.

“The energy sector is heavily affected, the heating system, the electricity grid, there are people who live in sub-zero temperatures without heating, and without electricity,” he stressed. Russian troops have allegedly been carrying out summary executions, torture, arbitrary detention, enforced disappearances and sexual violence against women, girls and men.

#Ukraine: Devastating impact of war on civilians & very worrying prognosis for #HumanRights. @Volker_Turk ends visit, in solidarity with the victims. He calls on Ukraine to hold on tight to the values of a free society, grounded in rule of law & rights: https://t.co/FKgLZJLIEV pic.twitter.com/BmUqpZYgpe — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) December 7, 2022

"Each day we receive information about war crimes. The scale of civilian casualties, as well as the significant damage and destruction to civilian objects - including hospitals and schools - is shocking as I saw for myself in Izium.," said United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk. "During winter, this has horrible consequences for the most vulnerable. They are struggling with blackouts, with no heating or electricity, going on for hours," he added.

A visible trail of destruction left by Russian soldiers

Turk informed that during my visit to Bucha, north of Kyiv, he witnessed a visible trail of destruction left following the Russian forces’ departure from the town in March, as well as bullet holes in the walls of houses. The town was retaken by Ukrainian forces within less than four weeks, but – six months on – the trauma of so many who lived, terrified, through that period, and others who lost loved ones, remains palpable, he noted. In Bucha, where scenes showing civilians lying dead in the street sparked international outrage soon after the departure from the area of Russian forces in March, Turk stated that people’s trauma “remains palpable”.

He lamented Ukrainian soldiers caught up in the “long, bleak winter ahead”, while also confirming that the consequences of the war on human rights in Ukraine had been devastating.

“The prognosis is very worrying,” the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said, adding that his Office has continued to receive information about war crimes “each day”. “Information continues to emerge about summary executions, torture, arbitrary detention, enforced disappearances and sexual violence against women, girls and men,” he noted.

On Friday, as the war continued unabated, Ukraine's gross domestic product fell by 30.8% in the third quarter of 2022, as per the data shared by State Statistics Service of Ukraine with Kyiv Independent. A slight improvement compared to 37.2% in the second quarter of the year may be expected. Monthly consumer inflation in the country slowed down to 0.7% in November from 2.5% the previous month, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko was quoted saying by the paper.