Ukraine Intelligence Sources Claim Russian Troops To Have Slowed Down Near Kyiv

In a recent update on the Ukraine-Russia war situation, the Ukrainian Defence intelligence sources have informed that Russian armed forces have stalled on the outskirts of Kyiv. According to the sources, the convoy of armoured vehicles has slowed down. Moreover, two battalion tactical groups of the Russian army have moved to two defensive operations in the areas of Poliske and Kukhari.

However, the war-tone country is expecting armed provocations in the border areas as Russia is trying to involve the armed forces of Belarus. Russian military units from Eastern Military District with 15 BTGs are conducting offensive operations on Kozarovychi, Vyshhord, Fastiv, Obukhiv. Meanwhile, Russia is using 14 BTGs in the northern direction while Ukraine has stopped Russian advancement in the Makarov area and the Russian military has withdrawn from Bucha and Gostomel airfield.

Russian troops occupy Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, says Ukraine

The Russian military has occupied the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear power plant on Friday, informed, Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate (SNRIU). The agency issued a statement that a fire broke out at the training building outside the NPP which was extinguished by 6:20 AM (Ukraine Time). The fire, due to heavy shelling by Russian Army was localized on an area of ​​2,000 square meters, stated SNRIU.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry has said that troops Knocked out tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Gnutovo, abandoned positions in Sartan and abandoned ATGMs "Javelin" on the highway near Lebedinsky. Distribution of food and water to the population in the Berdyansk.

Russia Ukraine war enters 9th day

On the 9th day of the war, major development including the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant in Ukraine, which is Europe's largest of its kind and provides for 25% of Ukraine's power generation, caught fire as a result of Russian shelling. Shelling and smoke rose to near a building at the facility. The nuclear watchdog IAEA, on the other hand, stated that no change in radiation levels has been reported.