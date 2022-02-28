Last Updated:

Ukraine Invaded, Russia's Neighbours Write To Tech Giants To Censor Putin's Mouthpieces

In the joint letter, 4 countries called for united and pro-active actions of Big Tech companies to restrict the spread of Russian 'misinformation'.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
Ukraine

Days after the invasion of Ukraine, Baltic countries have approached the big techs companies against Russia. The development comes as Lithuania initiated a joint letter with Estonia, Latvia, Poland to the global tech giants. In the joint letter, the Prime Ministers of the four countries called for united and pro-active actions of tech companies to restrict the spread of Russian disinformation about Putin's invasion of Ukraine. The letter, dated February 27, was addressed to Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The letter asks to "suspend the official accounts of Russian and Belarusian government institutions, state-controlled media as well as personal accounts of these countries' leadership and their close associates, that consistently disseminate disinformation about the situation in Ukraine."

The countries in the joint letter reasoned, "The Russian government seeks to spread lies, confusion and doubt about what is happening and to undermine the morale and unity of the democratic world. The Russian government has also engaged in a massive disinformation campaign to justify to the world and to its own people its war of aggression and the hide the crimes that are being committed in its course." 

READ | Russia's nuclear triad on standby alert duty as Ukraine forms 'International Legion' unit

Steps taken by Big Tech so far

In the joint letter, the countries have acknowledged that the Big Tech companies have undertaken significant efforts to address the Russian government's 'unprecedented assault on truth', but have added that 'they are not enough'. What are the efforts undertaken by the online platforms so far? 

READ | Russia-Ukraine War: What to know as Ukraine resists advance
  • YouTube- The online platform owned by Google has blocked Russian state media outlet RT from streaming in Ukraine from Saturday. It has also suspended the monetisation of Russian content globally on its platform. This means RT and other channels will be prohibited from receiving American dollars for ads on their websites, apps, and YouTube videos. 
  • Facebook & Twitter- Both the social media platforms have temporarily blocked all advertising in Ukraine and Russia. In a Tweet on Friday, Nathaniel Gleicher, head of security policy at Facebook informed that "we are now prohibited Russian state media from running ads on monitoring on a platform anywhere in the world." Notably, Twitter had already blocked the Russian state-controlled RT channel in 2019, on Friday it added the measures "to ensure critical public safety information is elevated and ads don't detract from it."
READ | Zelenskyy sends big message, says 'Ukrainian troops control Kyiv' as peace talks underway
READ | Russia-Ukraine war: People await evacuation at Hungary-Slovakia border; NATO sends troops

Follow all the Breaking News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Ukraine, Russia, Belarus
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND