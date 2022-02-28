Ukraine Invaded, Russia's Neighbours Write To Tech Giants To Censor Putin's Mouthpieces

Days after the invasion of Ukraine, Baltic countries have approached the big techs companies against Russia. The development comes as Lithuania initiated a joint letter with Estonia, Latvia, Poland to the global tech giants. In the joint letter, the Prime Ministers of the four countries called for united and pro-active actions of tech companies to restrict the spread of Russian disinformation about Putin's invasion of Ukraine. The letter, dated February 27, was addressed to Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The letter asks to "suspend the official accounts of Russian and Belarusian government institutions, state-controlled media as well as personal accounts of these countries' leadership and their close associates, that consistently disseminate disinformation about the situation in Ukraine."

The countries in the joint letter reasoned, "The Russian government seeks to spread lies, confusion and doubt about what is happening and to undermine the morale and unity of the democratic world. The Russian government has also engaged in a massive disinformation campaign to justify to the world and to its own people its war of aggression and the hide the crimes that are being committed in its course."

It’s time for Big Tech companies to earnestly join the fight against war propaganda and disinformation.

Together with my 🇱🇻 🇱🇹 🇵🇱 colleagues, we сall for decisive and immediate action to show that #TruthMatters and that you #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦. pic.twitter.com/XcAVp6jmyl — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) February 28, 2022

Steps taken by Big Tech so far

In the joint letter, the countries have acknowledged that the Big Tech companies have undertaken significant efforts to address the Russian government's 'unprecedented assault on truth', but have added that 'they are not enough'. What are the efforts undertaken by the online platforms so far?