Ukraine Invites Citizens 'who Can Hold A Weapon' To Join Defence Forces & Fight Russia

Ukraine's Defence Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, said that "Anyone who is ready and able to hold a weapon can join the ranks of the Territorial Defence Forces."

Ukraine

Image: AP


After Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, Moscow launched bomb attacks on several Ukrainian cities, resulting in a massive chaotic situation in which hundreds of thousands of civilians have fled war-torn Ukraine. Meanwhile, reports have emerged that the Ukrainian government has invited its citizens to join the military line in order to support and help the country in the war against Moscow.

Ukraine's Defence Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, said on Thursday that "Anyone who is ready and able to hold a weapon can join the ranks of the Territorial Defence Forces."

Russia Ukraine War: Ukraine's defence minister calls on 'anyone who can hold a weapon'

These remarks came after Russia ordered military operations in Eastern Ukraine's Donbass and explosions rocked several Ukrainian cities, including the Ukrainian ammunition depot.

Russia attacks Ukraine

The current situation between the two countries has escalated dramatically and is moving towards a very dreadful turn. Meanwhile, the Ambassador of Ukraine to India revealed that Ukraine has lost one civilian to the attacks launched by Russia. There's fighting in some areas.

"According to the info from our Ministry of Defence, the Ukrainian side shot down 5 Russian fighter planes, 2 helicopters, destroyed 2 tanks and several trucks," said the Ambassador of Ukraine to India.

The Ukrainian president has urged world leaders to provide assistance to help protect Ukraine's airspace from Russia. Ukrainian ambassador to India, Igor Polikha has also asked India to talk to Russia over the current situation. He expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can convince Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He said, "Modi Ji is one of the most powerful leaders in the world; I don't know how many leaders Putin has, but I hope Putin listens to Modi; we are expecting favorable assistance from India."

He said India must play a more "active role" in the ongoing conflict.

Image: AP

With Inputs from ANI

