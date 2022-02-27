Ukraine Invites Foreigners To Defend Country Against Russia; 'Will Defeat Putin Together'

In an unprecedented move, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday urged foreign nationals to help defend his country against the onslaught of the Russian forces. It is worth noting that Ukraine has already declared martial law and distributed around 18,000 assault rifles with ammunition to civilians in Kyiv amid a growing threat of the Russian Army seeking to capture the capital city. Taking to Twitter, Kuleba asked foreign nationals to contact diplomatic missions of Ukraine in their respective countries in case they want to join the International Legion of Territorial Defence of Ukraine.

Foreigners willing to defend Ukraine and world order as part of the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, I invite you to contact foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine in your respective countries. Together we defeated Hitler, and we will defeat Putin, too. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 27, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war rages

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated on Monday after Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) and the Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR). Located in eastern Ukraine, these regions have been under the control of Russia-backed separatists since 2014. The situation took a turn for the worse after the Russian President formally declared a military operation in Ukraine's Donbass region targeted at demilitarization and denazification of the country. While the US and other European countries have imposed a range of sanctions on Russia, the latter has refused to relent.

Until now, the Ukraine military claimed that it has destroyed 14 Russian planes, 102 tanks and killed over 3,500 ‘Russian occupiers'. On the other hand, Russian Armed Forces revealed that it had hit 975 objects of the military infrastructure of Ukraine and destroyed 223 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 28 aircraft, 39 multiple rocket launchers, 86 field artillery mounts and mortars, 143 units of special military vehicles. Divulging that 471 Ukrainian servicemen have been detained, it vowed to take all measures to save the lives of civilians.