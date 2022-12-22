'Ukraine Is Alive And Kicking', Says Ukrainian President Zelenskyy In US Congress

The highly sensitive trip was taken after ten months by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday to thank US leaders and “ordinary Americans” for their support in fighting off Russia's invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a historic address to a joint meeting of Congress and hailed for their 'first joint victory', he said, "Against all odds, and doom and gloom scenarios, Ukraine didn't fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking."

"We defeated Russia in the battle for minds of the world...It gives us courage, which inspires the entire world," said Zelenskyy

Further, he pledged that there would be “no compromises" in trying to bring an end to the Ukraine-Russia war.

Zelenskyy's first visit to the US

It was the Ukrainian President's first official trip outside Ukraine since the war has begun after the Russian invasion in February and came after Ukrainian officials had warned about Moscow which has been preparing for a massive winter offensive. While talking about the global stakes amid the Ukraine-Russia war, Zelenskyy said, "The world is too interconnected and interdependent to allow someone to stay aside and at the same time to feel safe when such a battle continues."



"All those who value freedom and justice, who cherish it as strongly as we Ukrainians, in all our cities, in each and every family, I hope my words of respect and gratitude resonate in each American heart," said Ukrainian President Zelenskyy during his first trip to the US.

Further, he claimed that Russia's tyranny has lost control over Ukraine. and Moscow would stand a chance to be free only when they 'defeat the Kremlin in their minds'.