Ukraine Is Battle Lab For Testing Iranian Weapons Outside Middle East: US Official

"Ukraine is becoming a battle lab for testing Iranian weapons outside of the Middle East," claimed a senior US Defense official on March 9, Thursday. The comments of senior US Defence official come ahead of the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s visit to Israel where Iranian-Russian military cooperation will be on the agenda.

In reference to the Middle East, the official mentioned that everyone should be preparing for what the threat scenarios look like when Iran takes the tactics, techniques and procedures it learned in Ukraine and starts to use those coercive tactics elsewhere. Further, the official added that Russia is willing to transfer advanced technology to Iran in order to receive Iranian lethal aid.

Earlier, according to reports, Iran secretly handed over 100 million rounds of ammunition and 300,000 shells to Russia. Reportedly, two Russian cargo ships left a port in Iran in January, transporting the ammunition to Russia via the Caspian Sea and Russia had paid for the material in cash.

US Defense chief Austin warns of heightened Iran-Russia cooperation

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials in Tel Aviv on Thursday, vowed to increase US support for Israel’s security and warned of increased Russian-Iranian cooperation on the battlefield in Ukraine while urging Israel to de-escalate tensions with the Palestinians.

The US Defense Chief reiterated the Biden administration's vow to collaborate with Israel to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and also warned of the dangers of escalating violence in the West Bank.

Notably, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was forced to change the schedule of a planned visit to Israel due to anti-government protests. Austin was scheduled to arrive early Thursday from Egypt for a one-day visit to Israel, a close American ally. But instead of meeting Israeli officials in Jerusalem or at the Defense Ministry in central Tel Aviv, his meetings were held at a factory near Israel’s international airport.

Notably, tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government to overhaul the country’s judiciary.