Ukraine Is Eying For UK Challenger 2 Tanks As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

As the Russia-Ukraine war escalates, Ukraine is confident that the United Kingdom will send around 10 Challenger 2s tanks to Ukraine shortly. The war-stricken country expressed its faith in the British ally after it was reported that the UK is considering supplying the much-needed tank to Kyiv.

While no final decision has been made in this regard, if the UK follows through with its plans, it will become the first western country to supply homemade heavy armour to Kyiv amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to The Guardian, while the formal announcement is anticipated by Monday, the Ukrainian actors believe that Britain is already inclined in favour of the decision. The move from Britain will pave the way for Germany to allow the re-export of Leopard 2s into the country. The British arsenal was requested by Ukraine for months, Kyiv believed that the Challenge 2s will help the country deal with the mighty Russian forces. While the news of the decision came earlier this week, the final decision will still reside with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

What is Challenger 2?

The British Challenger 2 is one of the strongest British battle tanks that has been used on operations in countries like Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, and Iraq. According to The Sky News, the battle tank is famous since it has been “never” destroyed by the enemy. It was first introduced by the British Army in 1994 and is currently deployed in Estonia. The tanks are deployed in the Baltic nation as a part of NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence in the region.

If the United Kingdom decides to go ahead with the decision to supply Ukraine with its beast, it will be the first time any western nation has agreed to send its heavy armour to Ukraine. As the Russia-Ukraine war escalates, the West has ramped up its artillery support to Ukraine. It was reported Last Week that US and Germany said that they would provide 50 Bradley and 40 Marder fighting vehicles respectively. Hence, as the Russian forces are growing their assertiveness in the region, the Ukrainian forces are vouching for its western allies in times of crisis. On Friday, the Russian military claimed that it has taken over the Ukrainian city of Soledar a result of which the Ukrainian forces are preparing for competitive actions in the region.