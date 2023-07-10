‘Ukraine Isn’t Ready For NATO Membership,’ Says Biden Before Big NATO Summit In Lithuania

US President Joe Biden on July 9, Sunday, said that Ukraine is not yet ready for NATO membership as its war with neighbouring Russia needs to end before it can meet the terms and conditions for the Western military bloc to consider its membership. “I don’t think there is unanimity in NATO about whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this moment, in the middle of a war,” Biden said in an interview with American broadcaster CNN.

Furthermore, Biden added, that the discussion of Ukraine's membership in the alliance "was premature." He reminded that entry of Ukraine into NATO during times of war would imply that the Alliance would be dragged into the conflict as its Article 5 would be automatically invoked. Article 5 of NATO Collective Defence means that an attack against one ally is considered an attack against all allies which would require all the member states to resort to collective defence measures. NATO invoked Article 5 for the first and only time in history after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States.

“I think we have to lay out a rational path for Ukraine to be able to qualify to be able to get into NATO,” Biden said during the interview.

'If Ukraine is made a member of NATO..' Biden weighs risks about Kyiv's NATO entry

Biden outlined the risks if Ukraine is made a member of NATO during the war. "If you did that [made Ukraine a NATO state] then, you know – and I mean what I say – we’re determined to commit every inch of territory that is NATO territory. It’s a commitment that we’ve all made no matter what. If the war is going on, then we’re all at war. We’re at war with Russia, if that were the case," said Biden during the exclusive interview. He assured that the US and its allies in NATO will instead commit to providing Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and his forces military assistance and would ensure security via the delivery of weaponry to counter the Russian threat.

Biden's big statement came ahead of his weeklong trip to Europe, and the major NATO summit in Lithuania where Russia’s war in Ukraine will be on the agenda. Ukraine's Zelenskyy will push for NATO membership at the gathering and will seek some sort of security guarantee from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg or a formal invitation for Kyiv's entry into the military bloc. Biden informed that he had spoken at length with Zelenskyy about the issue with his country's membership during the war, adding that he pledged that the US will continue providing security and weaponry to Kyiv as long as it's needed. Biden also stressed that it is premature "to say, to call for a vote now, because there are other qualifications that need to be met, including democratization and some of those issues."