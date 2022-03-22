Ukraine Journalists From Local Publication Detained By Russian Army In Zaporizhzhya

Amid the intensified Russia Ukraine war, several journalists from a local publication in Zaporizhzhya area of the war-torn nation have been detained by the Russian military, according to the Ostro news website. Further, reports have emerged that the website has also been banned. The journalists from the ‘Melitopolski Vidomosti’ newspaper publication were arrested and brought to an unknown destination by Russian troops.

"Armed people entered the houses of Melitopolski Vidomosti newspaper journalists Olha Olkhovska and Lyubov Chayka, publisher Mykhaylo Kumok and copy editor Yevheniya Boryan. They arrested them and took them in an unknown direction," Ostro quoted other journalists of the newspaper as saying.

Melitopolski Vidomosti which is owned by the MV media group has appealed to Ukraine's authorities and the world community to assist in the release of their employees, BBC reported.

Ukrainian journalist from Hromadske television has been reported missing

Furthermore, these latest reports of journalist detention came after another Ukrainian journalist from Hromadske television, Victoria Roshchyna was reported missing earlier when Russian forces filled the streets of Berdyansk in armoured vehicles labeled with the 'Z' sign while making the aggressive assault further in the Ukrainian city Mariupol. The Ukrainian journalist was abducted by Russians in seized Berdyansk, according to a Twitter post from the media organisation. Roshchyna has widely been reporting the battle from hotspots in Eastern and Southern Ukraine.

According to the tweet post of Hromadske television, “Our journalist Victoria Roshchyna is held captive by the Russian occupiers... On March 12, we couldn't contact Victoria.” The company appears to be unable to reach her, and her whereabouts have been unclear. Hromadske invited communities to help in the liberation of the journalist "by information and actions" in a plea to the international media. Meanwhile, Ukraine's Prosecutor General's office had claimed that Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) and Russian military have kidnapped the journalist.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, journalists reporting from the war-torn country have faced grave threats on their lives. An experienced cameraman and a 24 years old, Ukrainian journalist working for Fox News were killed recently when their vehicle was attacked outside of Kyiv. This incident took place when Pierre Zakrzewski and Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova were on their way to Horenka with Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall, who was later hospitalised.

(Image: AP/ Pixabay)