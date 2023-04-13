Ukraine Kids Sent To Russia From Occupied Regions Rescued, Reunited With Their Families

Ukraine has welcomed more than 30 children who were deported to Russia or Russian-occupied Crimea "illegally." The Ukrainian kids were reunited with their families this weekend after they were brought back to their home country following a long operation. The kids were illegally taken from areas occupied by Russian forces during the war. In the moving visuals, emotional Ukrainian mothers were seen hugging their long-missing children as they crossed the border from Belarus into Ukraine. The children were saved in a complex rescue mission, according to the Save Ukraine charity.

“Children kidnapped by the Russians from the Kherson and Kharkiv regions have finally crossed the border with their relatives and now are safe. After a long separation of several months, they will meet their families,” the organization said.

Today, we meet at home another 31 Ukrainian children, illegally deported by the Russians from the occupied territories. This was the most difficult of all previous rescue missions. pic.twitter.com/K8fG6sFD3b — Save Ukraine (@SaveukraineUs) April 8, 2023

The organization's website explains that it provided “evacuation, humanitarian aid, and housing to families and children in war zones." It posted the visual of the children's rescue on its official website as well as its social media handles. “Ahead, the children and parents will face psychological and physical recovery. And we will continue to care for them until the families are home,” it continued in the statement. Mykola Kuleba, the head of the Save Ukraine charity, wrote on Twitter that “the path of Ukrainian children from the territory of the Russian Federation is always difficult. Unforeseen circumstances can arise at any moment on the way, which complicates the rescue. But we don't give up halfway, because we do it for the sake of our children.”

ICC issues arrest warrant against Putin for illegally deporting Ukrainian kids

On March 17, The Hague's Pre-Trial Chamber II issued warrants of arrest on Russia's President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation. ICC alleged that Putin is responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children and unlawful transfer of the population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation during the war. "The crimes were allegedly committed in Ukrainian-occupied territory at least from 24 February 2022. There are reasonable grounds to believe that Mr Putin bears individual criminal responsibility for the aforementioned crimes," the ICC said in its official statement.

Meanwhile slamming the ICC's "biased and one-sided decision" Kremlin said that the warrant has "no meaning for our country, including from a legal point of view." Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova in a statement issued by Russian MFA went on to add, "Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and does not bear any obligations under it. Russia does not cooperate with this body, and possible "recipes" for arrest coming from the International Court will be legally null and void for us."