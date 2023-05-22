Ukraine Lacks Resources To Operate F-16s, Says Russia As It Warns US Of Consequences

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov warned that if Ukraine launches strikes on Crimea, Russia would interpret them as an attack on any other part of its territory. Moreover, he said that the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine raises concerns about NATO's involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.

Ukraine lacks resources to operate F-16s: Russia

Antonov pointed out that Ukraine lacks the necessary infrastructure and personnel, including pilots and maintenance staff, to operate F-16s. He questioned the consequences of American fighters taking off from NATO airfields controlled by foreign "volunteers".

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that it was not the right time for Ukraine to possess F-16s. He mentioned that the United States and its allies would determine which countries would supply these aircraft to Ukraine and in what quantities.

Notably, during the G7 summit in Japan, US President Joe Biden informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that a training program would be initiated for Ukrainian military pilots, including instruction on operating fourth-generation fighter aircraft such as the F-16s.

Russia warns the US of any assault on their sovereign land

Furthermore, Antonov cautioned the US administration against making careless judgments regarding Crimea, particularly regarding supporting air attacks by the Kyiv regime on the peninsula. He reminded them that such strikes are considered by Russia as an assault on any other region of the country. He stressed the importance of the United States fully comprehending the potential Russian response.

