Ukraine 'lacks Strength' To Admit Non-commitment To Minsk Agreement, Claims Russia

With Western leaders engaged in a whirlwind of shuttle diplomacy in an attempt to defuse tensions with Russia, a push to resurrect peace treaties for Ukraine after years of inaction is gaining some tentative traction. On the other hand, on February 15, Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed Ukraine once again over the Minsk agreement. According to Maria Zakharova, Kyiv authorities lacked the resolve and courage to publicly refuse to implement the Minsk agreements because they are aware of how the international community will react.

"This is a total farce that the Kiev authorities use to replace the implementation of the Minsk agreements. They lack the strength and courage to say that they are no longer committed to (the Minsk accords) and do not intend to fulfill them, since they understand that the entire international community, on the contrary, emphasizes the relevance of (the agreements) as well as lack of alternatives. And then they start doing their favorite thing - changing facts," the Russian minister told the reporters.

The Minsk agreement and conflict

Following a crushing 2015 war loss at the hands of Russia, former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed the so-called Minsk II peace pact. According to noted Moscow foreign policy analyst Fyodor Lukyanov, full implementation would give Russia influence over Ukraine's alliance choices.

President Vladimir Putin has long favoured Minsk as a means of reclaiming control over Ukraine's governments. The Maidan uprising of 2014 toppled the country's then-pro-Russian administration, and Putin's subsequent annexation of Crimea and arming of separatists in eastern Ukraine prompted the country to seek closer ties with the West.

Moreover, the Russian president has previously stated that he has lost patience with the Normandy Format negotiations on the implementation of the Minsk agreements, which are led by France and Germany. Since they began in 2014, they've made little progress, with only a few meetings at the leader level, the most recent of which was in 2019. Last year, he began displaying power along Ukraine's border in a bid to persuade the US to join in discussions about NATO's expansion.

Further, Putin has denied that the present troop buildup is a preparation to an invasion. Prior to the Normandy Format meeting in Paris, Ukraine withdrew a piece of proposed legislation that looked to clash with the requirements of the Minsk agreements, a move, French president, Emmanuel Macron applauded while in Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies)