Ukraine Lambasts FIFA For Denying To Broadcast Zelenskyy's Message At WC Final: Report

FIFA turned down Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request to feature his peace message at the beginning of the World Cup Final that is scheduled to be held today, on Sunday. Given this, Ukraine's presidential office criticised FIFA's decision and stated that Zelenskyy's message will be distributed independently in video format if FIFA's broadcasting authority does not air it, according to CNN.

Zelenksyy's video message was recorded in English, and it was an "appeal for peace", but FIFA blocked the initiative as it "will not allow the video address of the president to be shown before the final game," per a letter sent to CNN by Zelenskyy's office on Saturday.

Zelenskyy's office criticizes FIFA over its 'too political' statement

"FIFA has lost its valuable understanding of soccer—as a game that unites people rather than supports existing divisions," the statement read.

On Saturday, Zelenskyy's office sent the pre-recorded video to CNN. In the clip, Zelenskyy stated that soccer is meant to bring the world together and called for "the World Cup, but not world war."

"This World Cup proved time again that different countries and nationalities can decide who is the strongest in fair play but not in playing with fire, on the green playing field and not on the red battlefield," said Ukraine’s president in the video.

Why did FIFA reject Zelenskyy's request to broadcast his "peace message" at World Cup Final?

Earlier on Friday, FIFA director Gianni Infantino regarded Zelenskyy's message as "political statements." He also said that "we have to take care of everyone." "We are a global organization, and we don’t discriminate against anyone," Infantino said, as reported by CNN. To this, Zelenskyy's office responded, saying that there is nothing political in the president's appeal and that it will not give political colour to the sporting event.

"There is nothing political in the president’s appeal that gives political colour to the sporting event, namely, there are no subjective evaluations, political signals, and even more so, no accusations," the presidential office said, adding that there is "still time for FIFA to correct their error." "FIFA should not be afraid that words of peace will be heard at the global soccer celebration that represents peace," the statement said.

