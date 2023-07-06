Ukraine Launches Barrage Of Missile Strikes On 'entire' Russian Front

As Ukrainian forces intensify their military advancements during the counteroffensive in the eastern Donbass, they have launched a wave of coordinated missile attacks across the "entire front" of Russia, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a US-based think tank has said. The analysis of the geolocated footage of the counteroffensive, and images also show that Ukraine's forces have targeted Russian logistics across the entire front line overnight on Wednesday.

Ukraine's military conducted counteroffensive operations in at least five sectors of the front and made significant territorial gains in some areas. Intense fighting was reported in the southwest of Berkhivka, located 6km northwest of Artyomovsk or Bakhmut and west of Yahidne, approximately 2km north of the fortress city. Russia's invading forces, overnight, launched a barrage of counterattacks to the south of Bakhmut, a city in Donetsk that has been completely ravaged and destroyed in the urban and street-to-street combat during the 10 months of fighting.

"The footage and claims of these Ukrainian strikes suggest that Ukrainian forces launched a coordinated series of strikes aimed at degrading Russian logistics and ground lines of communication (GLOCs) throughout the theater," the ISW said in its update.

The static control-of-terrain map of the Russian Ukaine war. IMAGE: ISW.

Intense fighting in Zaporizhzhia and Bakhmut

In the footage that was released, the 810th Separate Marine Infantry Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy countered Ukrainian assault from the direction of the city of Orekhov, as well as the Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. Armed forces of Ukraine advanced to the villages of Piatykhatky and Zherebyanky. Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces conducted offensive operations across the south and north of Bakhmut overnight on Wednesday. Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar, in turn, stated that Ukrainian forces are advancing in an unspecified area to recapture the areas in Bakhmut’s southern flank.

Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defense Council, in an update, said that Kyiv's counteroffensive aims to weaken Moscow's forces and recapture Russian-occupied territory. He added that Ukraine's military is currently focused on destroying Russian equipment and personnel. In the past few days, the fighting had been particularly "fruitful," he stressed.

Ukraine forces in Bakhmut. Credit: Telegram

Ukrainian forces established a new position north of Opytne, along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City front--approximately 6 km northwest of the outskirts of Donetsk City, Ukrainian MP Yuriy Mysyagin said. Pro-Kremlin Telegram channels said that Ukraine's military conducted assaults in the Lyman direction along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City front, as well as on the border between Zaporizhia and Donetsk oblasts. Russia's air defence systems struck down a Ukrainian missile in the vicinity of Berdyansk. Kyiv's forces struck Russian positions near Melitopol and attempted to strike Berdyansk in the Zaporizhzhia region in an attempt to reclaim it.

UK's Chief of the Defense Staff Admiral Sir Antony David Radakin stated in an update that the Ukraine's military is trying to intensify their operation in order to "starve, stretch, and strike" defensive lines of Russia.