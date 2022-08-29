Ukraine Launches Counter-offensive In Kherson To Retake The Region From Russian Troops

Ukraine's southern military command announced on August 29 that Kyiv has begun its eagerly awaited counter-offensive to retake the city of Kherson. It is worth mentioning here that Russia had taken Kherson region in the early hours after the invasion on February 24.

According to Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for the southern command, "Offensive actions in various directions" have started, "including in Kherson region," Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspline reported.

After successfully repelling much of Russia's initial invasion with the exception of the south and east, Ukraine is now attempting to reclaim territorial losses in the southeast in order to pincer Russian troops in the east. The groundwork for the current operation was laid by recent Ukrainian strategic strikes on Russian positions, arsenals, and supply routes, including strategically placed bridges, in recent weeks.

Humeniuk, however, did not provide any operational information beyond stating that the offensive had started. Ukrainian official Volodymyr Litvinov was quoted by Suspilne as saying that Ukrainian forces attacked the Beryslav Machine-Building Plant in the Kherson region, where Russian troops had concentrated equipment and manpower.

Litvinov did not provide further details, but stated that a fire had broken out at the location. Residents of nearby Nova Kakhovka, a city frequently targeted by Kyiv's forces, were evacuated to bomb shelters from their workplaces on August 29, according to Russian-backed officials in the region. Further, Ukrainian rocket attacks on the city were cited by local officials.

Russian-backed official dismissed Ukrainian assertion of counter-offensive in Kherson

On the other hand, Sergei Aksyonov, Crimea's Moscow-appointed regional leader, dismissed the Ukrainian assertion of a counter-offensive in the Kherson region by calling it false, claiming that Ukrainian forces had suffered heavy losses in the south and elsewhere.

Russian troops shelled the centre of Mykolayiv, about 60 kilometres northwest of Kherson, according to regional military administration chief Vitaliy Kim. Throughout the conflict, Russian forces have regularly shelled Mykolayiv, though Moscow has denied targeting civilian areas.

The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Monday that Russia will conduct a significant military manoeuvre this week that will involve the deployment of more than 50,000 soldiers, 5,000 weapons, and other military hardware, as well as 140 aircraft, 60 warships, and other vessels.