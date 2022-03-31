Ukraine Launches Dedicated Portal To Report Assets Of Those Involve In War Crimes

Amidst the continuing military offensive by the Russian forces, which has transcended the first month, the Ukraine administration on Thursday launched a dedicated website for the public to report assets of those involved in Russia's war crimes. The latest action from the Prosecutor General’s Office comes as the Russian forces have been continuously bombarding Ukraine with advanced missiles, resulting in the slaying of thousands of civilians. On the website of the Prosecutor General, a whistleblower can see six columns which go by - Do you want to submit a report anonymously; Whose assets do you want to report; How this person is connected with the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine; Asset data wherein the whistleblower has to fill the medium in which a person is holding assets; Location of assets and description of assets and submission of supporting documents.

According to National Agency on Corruption Prevention, the whistleblower portal was developed by the Ukrainian Task Force in a bid to trace, freeze and confiscate assets of those involved in Russia's war crimes. Moreover, the new task force will also collaborate with other nations to find hidden assets of Russian and Belarusian nationals.

Earlier, in a report released by the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Ukraine prosecutor's office claimed that it has registered at least 2,869 cases of war crimes against the Russian forces for breaking laws and customs of the war. Apart from the war crimes, it has registered as many as 1,696 cases of crime against "National Security". Also, it confirmed the killing of at least 64 children in the national capital, Kyiv, whereas 50 have died in the Donetsk region. Besides, it stated that nearly 200 children have been injured in the past 36 days.

Russia- Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians.