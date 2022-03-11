As the ever-escalating war between Russia and Ukraine continues for day 16, the Zelenskyy government has launched a new service named "e-document." This service enables the people who lost their important data and documents amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war will be provided with temporary digital documents on the very application during wartime.

The application provided by Zelenskyy to provide ease during wartime will contain documents like passport data and Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) of the users who subscribe to the application in war-ravaged Ukraine. It is pertinent to mention that this service will be available in Ukraine for a brief period of time, specifically till the situation in Ukraine is restored to normal.

#Ukraine has launched a temporary digital document, for the period of wartime.



Zelenskyy warns Putin of more sanctions

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address to the war-struck nation Ukraine declined all the allegations of developing any kind of "chemical bombs" or anything similar which can cause mass destruction. He further that he is afraid of these allegations by Russia as Moscow accuses others of that action which they plan to do.

The Ukrainian President quite clearly warned the Russian President Putin that if he tries to do anything of such kind then his country will serve more severe sanctions on Kremlin."I am the President of an adequate country and an adequate people. And the father of two children. No chemical or any other weapons of mass destruction were developed on my land. The whole world knows this. And if Russia does something similar against us, it will receive the most severe sanctions response," said Zelenskyy.

Russia-Ukraine War

Russian President invaded Ukraine 16 days ago since then the war has caused several casualties as the people of Ukraine continue to flee the nation. Moscow has a list of demands to stop its invasion and attacks on Kyiv. Firstly Kremlin wants Ukraine to cease their military actions and change its nation's constitution to enshrine neutrality.

Crimea the Ukrainian peninsular which was captured by Russia in 2014, now Moscow wants Ukraine to declare it officially as a part of Russian territory. Further in his demand, Putin has asked to declare the separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, "I think that items regarding temporarily occupied territories and pseudo-republics not recognized by anyone but Russia, we can discuss and find a compromise", in an interview to ABC news. He has also said, "We have understood NATO is not prepared to accept Ukraine".