Ukraine Likely To Get Membership Of European Union Today; Application Under Review

The European Union is likely to make a decision on granting Ukraine the status of an EU member today. According to media reports, the war-torn nation may join the group of 27 countries today itself. EU officials said that the procedure for reviewing Ukraine's application for EU membership has started.

Earlier on Monday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had signed the application for Ukraine's membership in the European Union. The application was then handed over to Léglise-Costa, France’s permanent representative to the EU.

As per procedure, the application will be submitted to the Presidency of the EU Council, which is currently headed by France.

"Application is registered. The process has been started," tweeted Vsevolod Chentsov, Head of the Mission of Ukraine to the EU and the European Atomic Energy Community.

Handed over 🇺🇦 application for the EU membership signed by President @ZelenskyyUa to 🇫🇷 PermRep to the EU Philippe Léglise-Costa, current Presidency of the Council of the EU @Europe2022FR.

Application is registered. Process has been started.

Zelenskyy has signed the joint request alongside Verkhovna Rada, the Head of Ukrainian Parliament, and Prime Minister Dmytro Shmygal. "I have signed Ukraine's European Union membership application. I am sure that we can achieve this," Zelenskyy said.

On Monday morning, Zelenskyy had addressed the European Union regarding Ukraine's membership under a special procedure. The President had said, "Ukrainians deserve EU membership."

Also had a phone conversation with @vonderleyen. Talked about concrete decisions on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, macro-financial assistance and Ukraine's membership in the #EU. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 27, 2022

After Russia's invasion, several EU countries sought to give Ukraine a pathway to membership, and Slovakia proposed a special procedure for the war-ridden country's accession to the EU. The European Union is a group of 27 countries that functions as one economic unit in the world economy.

EU announces fresh sanctions against Russia

Earlier in the day, President of the EU, Ursula von der Leyen announced fresh sanctions on Russia for its offensive against Europe. As part of the sanctions of the EU, a prohibition was imposed on all Russian-owned, Russian-registered, or Russian-controlled aircraft, which means they will no longer be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the EU.

Moreover, a prohibition has also been imposed on Kremlin’s media machine in the EU. "The state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik, and their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s war. We are developing tools to ban their toxic and harmful disinformation in Europe," Ursula said.