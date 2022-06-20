Ukraine Loses Control Of Metolkino Village Near Strategic City Of Sievierodonetsk Amid War

The Ukrainian military has lost control over Metolkino village near Sievierodonetsk as the intense battle raged with the Kremlin troops in the strategic city, Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai informed in a Telegram post. Ukrainian troops were pushed back in the eastern city of Severodonetsk by intense Russian bombardment and hitherto, only controlled its outskirts, according to a regional official.

As Russian troops intensified shelling and air strikes on Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai stated that the region is being destroyed with all possible weapons. Russian forces have also inflicted major damage via bombing on the twin city of Lysychansk. Ukrainian troops have still been holding out at the Azot chemical plant in the fiercely contested city of Sievierodonetsk, the head of the Luhansk People's Republic informed, separately. "Sievierodonetsk is not completely, 100% liberated," said Leonid Pasechnik in a telegram update.

Meanwhile, embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had earlier stated in a nightly video address that the Severodonetsk city had become an “epicentre” of the battle in the eastern Donbass region that would go on to dictate the fate of the war. “This is a very fierce battle, very hard, perhaps one of the most difficult of the entire war,” he had said.

Russia concentrated firepower in eastern city with separatist proxies

Even as the Ukrainian army attempted to defend its strategic positions, Russia's troops managed to advance into Popasna and areas of the Siverskyi Donets river. "The situation remains difficult. Fighting continues, but unfortunately, most of the city is under Russian control. Some positional battles are taking place in the streets," Haidai had said. He furthermore accused Russian forces of deploying "highly destructive thermobaric rocket artillery” to cause significant destruction and troop losses on the Ukrainian side. Russia has concentrated firepower in the eastern city along with the separatist proxies and seized more than 98% of Luhansk.

Ukraine's military had earlier managed to gain control of half of the city in a counterattack, pushing back the Russian forces. "Our [forces] now again control only the outskirts of the Severodonetsk city. But the fighting is still going on, our [forces] are defending Severodonetsk, it is impossible to say the Russians completely control the city,” Haidai told RBC-Ukraine media outlet in a statement. He had also demanded the long-range artillery from the West to take back the control of the city "within days" by countering Russian artillery.

“As soon as we have long-range artillery to be able to conduct duels with Russian artillery, our special forces can clean up the city in two to three days,” he had stated in an interview. "Severodonetsk remains the epicentre of the confrontation in Donbass," Zelenskyy also agreed in a recorded video. "This is a very fierce battle, very difficult ... Probably one of the most difficult throughout this war,” he said.