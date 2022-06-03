Ukraine Makes 'some Progress' In Severodonetsk; Situation In Donbas Unchanged: Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s forces have “some success” in the battles taking place in the city of Severodonetsk and are withstanding the Russian military attacks, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In his latest daily video message on Thursday, Zelenskyy noted that despite Ukrainian forces resisting Russia’s attacks, the overall military situation in the Donbas region has not changed. The Ukrainian President’s remarks came as reports emerged on Thursday stating that street fighting continued in Severodonetsk.

"The situation in the Donbas has not changed significantly over the last 24 hours. We have some success in the battles in Severodonetsk. But it's too early to tell. It's the hardest thing there now. As in the cities and communities nearby — Lysychansk, Bakhmut and other cities where [there is] such a powerful attack by Russia," Zelenskyy said.

Moreover, referring to the militia in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, Zelenskyy said that the Russian army is using all of its armed capabilities and does not count people at all. He added, “It is especially cynical that in the first line of attacks, the occupiers very often use those people who were recruited into their army in the previously occupied territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions”.

Ukrainian President remarked, “The longer the war lasts, the more vile, shameful and cynical things Russia will forever write in its history.”

Ukrainian President even thanked his American counterpart, Joe Biden for sending new rockets and munitions that the United States announced, it will send to Kyiv. Zelenskyy said, “The United States has confirmed that modern HIMARS fire missile systems are being sent to our country. These weapons will really help save the lives of our people and protect our land. I am grateful to President Biden, all our American friends, and the people of the United States for their support”.

Ukraine forces claim significant progress in southern offensive

While Ukrainian forces made “some progress” in Severodonetsk, the country’s troops have said that they have made significant progress during an offensive against the Russian army in the occupied southern region of Kherson. According to CNN, the Territorial Defence AZOV Dnipro unit posted on Telegram late Thursday, “In the Kherson region, the Armed Forces have liberated 8 kilometres (about 5 miles) of occupied territory”.

Ukrainian forces launched an offensive into Kherson from a number of points to the north last weekend. As per the report, since then, there has not been enough information about the operation but Ukrainian forces appear to have taken a range of villages in the northern part of Kherson, the report added.

Image: AP